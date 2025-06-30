The Far North District Council’s State of the Far North Address has been named a finalist in the annual Local Government New Zealand SuperLocal Awards.

People keen to stand for one of nine places on Northland Regional Council at this year’s local body elections in October can get their nominations in from Friday until noon on August 1. Anyone aged 18 and over can stand for election provided they’re a New Zealand citizen, enrolled on the parliamentary electoral roll and are nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll within the constituency the candidate is standing for. Printed nomination forms and a candidate handbook will be available from July 4 from any regional council office, by phoning (0800) 002 004, from www.nrc.govt.nz or by downloading from esp.electionservices.co.nz/lge2025/NRC.

Bylaw comments

Northlanders now have a further chance to have their say on Northland Regional Council’s Navigation Safety Bylaw, which sets the rules for keeping people safe on the water. The council is now running a second feedback period, recognising the need to provide more detail on key proposals and ensure there is sufficient time for people to have their say. The feedback period runs until Monday, 28 July. More detail can be found at www.nrc.govt.nz/bylawreview

FNDC up for award

The Far North District Council’s State of the Far North Address has been named a finalist in the annual Local Government New Zealand SuperLocal Awards to be announced next month. The State of the Far North Address was a multimedia civic event attended by more than 200 Far North leaders from iwi, hapū, business, social services and the general public. Its goal was to drive deeper civic participation, spark meaningful dialogue and set a new national benchmark for community-led governance. The council is one of five councils to be named as finalists in the Superengaged – Tū Hononga Award category. For more information on the LGNZ 2025 SuperLocal Awards here.