New NorthTec study hubs launch for Far North learners

Study buddies Deja Kerr and Serena Green at the Te Pou o Manako (Kerikeri) NorthTec campus. Photo / Supplied

Studying in the Mid and Far North will be easier for NorthTec learners, with Kerikeri and Kaitaia campuses now officially operating as study "hubs" for students who would normally travel to Whangārei.

Both campuses offer facilitated learning assistance for people studying the New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation.

The programmes are available at levels 3 and 4, which prepare learners for employment or higher-level studies. They can be used as a gateway into degree programmes as well, with many learners upskilling in preparation for undertaking, for example, the Bachelor of Nursing.

Students also go on to study Social Services, Environmental Management or Teaching.

Te Pou o Manako (Kerikeri) campus tutor Ali Ritchie and Kaitaia campus tutor Mary Williams provide assistance to students to enable them to study locally rather than away.

They facilitate blended learning, using a mix of face-to-face teaching support and help students link up online with Whangārei-based tutors.

Emmanuel McGregor and Te Amo Daniels celebrating the successful end of their studies at a barbecue and hangi at NorthTec's Te Pou o Manako (Kerikeri) campus. Photo / Supplied

The learning hub arrangement encourages students to develop peer support and form study and revision groups with their classmates, who often car pool when travelling to campus.

Ritchie said it was important to teach ākonga the skills for online learning so they could become independent online learners.

"Many of our students are mothers of young children, so it's useful for them to continue to do their studies from home," she said.

"It's very much a learning whānau environment and it all contributes to keeping learners actively engaged with their studies.

"They are able to work through any issues which might impact on their ability to continue studying and peer support is an essential element in assisting learners to succeed in their studies."

Williams said the learning hub in Kaitaia was popular on weekends and evenings, where households may offer too many distractions for study.

Both hubs provide laptops and headphones where required and course workbooks.

NorthTec offers the following programmes in Study and Career Preparation, with the next intake starting in late July:

· NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3) – Health and Science Pathways: Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei

· NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 3) – Vocational Pathway: Kaitaia

· NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 4) – Applied Science, Conservation and Environment: Whangārei

· NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 4) – Community and Social Services: Whangārei

· NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Level 4) – Nursing and Health: Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Whangārei

To find out more about studying at NorthTec visit the website: