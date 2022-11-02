A newly formed Muriwhenua Māori Health locality will today welcome Rob Campbell, chairman of the Health New Zealand/Te Whatu Ora Board, to the Far North.

Campbell will visit rural health centre Tohoraha at Pukenui, Te Hiku Hauora, and Kaitaia Hospital to see how things are progressing with the Taikorihi Working Group.

The group is made up of several Far North health, iwi and community services who worked together during the response to Covid-19.

The focus for localities is to create health and wellbeing organisations to work together to improve healthcare.

Errol Murray, Whakawhiti Ora Pai general manager, is part of the group and said Campbell was interested to see how things were coming along in our region.

"Here in Muriwhenua, we are one of the first 12 'prototypes' across the motu (country)," Murray said.

"We want to avoid people getting sick, help whānau stay well and to give iwi and communities a strong voice in deciding what is needed in our rohe (area).

"He [Campbell] is keen to visit rural health and community services, with the main focus of his visit being on the development of the Taikorihi locality, to discuss with us our aspirations and plans.

"Localities are a new way of organising health services in our community, as part of the health system reforms now underway."

According to the working group, the collaboration of many services, iwi and agencies working together in the Covid-19 response showed the capacity in our locality to reach whānau, make decisions and to respond rapidly while collaborating on a common kaupapa (goal).

The name Taikorihi was gifted to the Muriwhenua locality and refers to the turning of the tide at its lowest point and the change as it begins to flow again.

It speaks to the environmental surroundings that have shaped the region and acts as a metaphor for the "change in direction, the change in health legislation and the seeking of change in health outcomes for the people of Muriwhenua".

The group includes Whakawhiti Ora Pai, Te Hiku Hauora, Broadway Health, Hauora Hokianga, Ngāti Kahu Social Services, Aupōuri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust (ANT), Te Runanga o Te Rarawa social services, Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust, other iwi agencies, NorthAble Matapuna Hauora, Healthy Families NZ, Te Mana Oranga, Te Whatu Ora Tai Tokerau and public health team, Te Tai Ora, Mahitahi PHE and others.

The group meets weekly to progress the kaupapa and welcomes other interested partners.

If you would like more information on the health reforms, localities, and how to get involved, contact interim programme manager Dr Clair Mills on: 0274343747.