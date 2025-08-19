Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kaikohe celebrates new police officers, strengthens community ties

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

A pōwhiri to welcome two new police officers brought together hapū, community leaders and the town’s business community.

A pōwhiri to welcome two new police officers brought together hapū, community leaders and the town’s business community.

Kaikohe turned out in force to welcome two new police recruits, with a pōwhiri that brought together hapū, community leaders and the town’s business community.

The arrival of officers Milanpreet Singh and Maximilian Stovell has been described as a positive step for the town.

Singh is the first Sikh policeman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save