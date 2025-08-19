“Our intention with pōwhiri is to change the narrative to police, hapu and community working together to make Kaikohe an even better place to live and work.”

Local leaders praised new police Milanpreet Singh and Maximilian Stovell recruits as a positive step for the community.

Organisers were also happy to see a significant group of Indian business owners come and support the pōwhiri.

“Next to welcoming the two recruits, the other objective of the event was growing stronger relationships with the Indian business community.” Shaw said.

Paul Wihongi of Te Uri o Hau said it was nice to see different parts of the community come together.

“It’s quite a big deal getting new policemen on the beat in Kaikohe.

“The intention was to build a relationship with mana whenua, to engage both business and the community and to promote kotahi, which we achieved.”

He added that having police on the ground was reassuring to the community and would inspire feelings of safety.

Senior Sergeant Clem Armstrong echoed the sentiments.

“I do understand there has been recent negative publicity around some of the challenges that are unique to the mid-North, and this was a positive thing.”

He said while they greatly appreciate the police announcement that 90 additional officers will be sent to Northland to assist with crime, there was nothing like having officers that were from the area.

Both Singh and Stovell are locals, with Singh being a former store owner in the town.

Both officers were supported by their families at the event, the broader Indian community also coming out in numbers to support Singh.

“It was positive for them to see that show of respect and for their family to see that community engagement as well.

“We still have a long way to go, but we are optimistic.”

Already, locals who have family members who are at police college are discussing how they will welcome the next tranche of new recruits into the community.

Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi O Ngāpuhi also participated in welcoming the new recruits and reinforced the message about working together.