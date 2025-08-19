A pōwhiri to welcome two new police officers brought together hapū, community leaders and the town’s business community.
The arrival of officers Milanpreet Singh and Maximilian Stovell has been described as a positive step for the town.
Singh is the first Sikh policemanfor the Kaikohe community, and the duo was part of a group of nine police graduates announced in April to be coming to the Northland region.
Of the nine staff headed north, six went to Whangārei, two to Kaikohe and one to Kaitāia.
Mike Shaw from Kaikohe Business Association said the recent surge of 50 temporary police officers into the north is good, “but what is even better is permanent local officers like Max and Milanpreet assigned to Kaikohe”.