The association raised the idea of a formal welcome with the marae and local Senior Sergeant Clem Armstrong when it was first announced that the two graduates were heading to Kaikohe.

“Police visibility is great, the community can see them, and it gives a greater sense of safety and security,” Shaw said.

He said many in the community were unaware that the town had gained two new officers and the welcome will serve to showcase the increase in the local force.

“The recruitment guys are doing a positive thing and we want to acknowledge that. A consistent theme at every community meeting attended or facilitated by the Business Association is the need for a more visible police presence. This is the association’s way of acknowledging that some progress is being made in community policing.”

“This is our first time having a Sikh policeman and he used to work at the local liquor store and has seen the other side of the community and has first-hand knowledge of the challenges local businesses face. He is joined by local Maximilian Stovell, who knows the area and comes from a trade background.”

Shaw said the association wants to change the narrative about Kaikohe and position the town as one that new police recruits would want to come to.

“Kaikohe is a beautiful safe place to live and do business and the new recruits add to the growing confidence of a safer community. Events like this pull people together in a positive way. Thanks to the local hapū, Te Uri o Hua, for enabling this event to happen.”

The pōwhiri will begin at midday at the Kohewhata Marae, on August 15, and conclude with lunch in the whare kai (dining hall).

Representatives from local business and community groups have been invited to support the event and build an even stronger community going forward.

Paul WiHongi of Te Uri o Hua said it would be in order to welcome the two police officers into Kaikohe with a traditional pōwhiri.

“We would also take the opportunity to welcome the Indian community into our area. I’d like to think that this would set a precedent for all manuhiri [visitors].”

WiHongi believes that this may be the beginning of an open, honest relationship with the business community of Kaikohe.

“We look forward as a hapū to carve out a prosperous and fruitful pathway together.”