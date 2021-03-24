High-flying experience for Bay College students

A hot-air balloon rises over Bay of Islands College in Kawakawa as part of an initiative to encourage students into science and technology. Photo / Darren Markin

Not many kids look forward to going back to school on a Monday morning — but what if they could start the week floating above their school in a hot air balloon?

A group of Year 9 students at Bay of Islands College had a tethered balloon ride when pilot Andrew Parker and his Flying High Project visited the Kawakawa school on March 15.

Te Hira Owen-Tripp, Thomas Su and science teacher Kamlesh Prakash wait for lift-off. Photo / Darren Markin

The eye-opening opportunity was offered as part of a Steam (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) initiative, in which students take part in developing an idea or project that can help their community.

Science and 9R form teacher matua Isaac Lovatt organised the visit, hoping the flight, and an 18-lesson Steam programme, would encourage students to enter their ideas in Northland's annual science fair.

Nga Toki Rapana, Redemption Rapana, Rawhiti Penney and pilot Andrew Parker watch as the ground recedes below them. Photo / Darren Markin

Parker is taking his not-for-profit project on a tour of Northland, saying he wants to promote the importance of education, innovation and sustainability to Year 5-11 students at low decile and rural schools.

Before Bay of Islands College he took his balloon to Maromaku School, south of Kawakawa, and Oturu School near Kaitaia.

Kingston Manga and Jo Robertson float above their school. Photo / Darren Markin

Parker has previously flown at schools and events in 87 mostly developing countries.