Thirty-three pupils at Oruaiti School got new shoes to reward their enthusiasm in the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure.

A number of pupils at Oruaiti School, near Mangōnui, have found healthy habits really do pay off.

Tamariki at the school have been taking part in the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure, a programme which helps children develop regular habits that support their mental and physical health.

The programme encourages things like moving regularly throughout the day, drinking water to boost hydration and brain power, eating fruit and veges when possible, swapping screen time for reading, play or time outside in nature, and getting a good night’s sleep, said creator Kim Harvey, from the Young and Healthy Trust.

Last Friday, 33 students from Oruaiti School were rewarded for their enthusiastic participation in the programme with a new pair of shoes each from Asics NZ.

Harvey visited the school to make sure the shoes fit perfectly and to fuel the students with some Zespri kiwifruit.