Healthy living pays rewards for pupils at Far North’s Oruaiti School

2 mins to read
Thirty-three pupils at Oruaiti School got new shoes to reward their enthusiasm in the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure.

A number of pupils at Oruaiti School, near Mangōnui, have found healthy habits really do pay off.

Tamariki at the school have been taking part in the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure, a programme which helps children develop regular habits that support their mental and physical health.

The programme encourages things like moving regularly throughout the day, drinking water to boost hydration and brain power, eating fruit and veges when possible, swapping screen time for reading, play or time outside in nature, and getting a good night’s sleep, said creator Kim Harvey, from the Young and Healthy Trust.

Last Friday, 33 students from Oruaiti School were rewarded for their enthusiastic participation in the programme with a new pair of shoes each from Asics NZ.

Harvey visited the school to make sure the shoes fit perfectly and to fuel the students with some Zespri kiwifruit.

The pupils felt the programme helped them to drink more water during the day to help their brain, as well as raising their enthusiasm for cross country, she said.

Nearly 700 students from schools across Northland took part in the programme this year, along with 19,000 others from across Aotearoa.

“We love to encourage our young people to be excited to move more often, as the positive benefits for the mental as well as physical health are well documented,” Harvey said.

“According to Sport NZ stats, approximately 93% of Kiwi kids don’t get the recommended weekly activity required to keep them healthy, so we are super proud to be helping to improve that stat.”

Registrations for the 2025 Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure are now open and more Northland schools are welcome. Visit youngandhealthy.org.nz to find out more and get on the waitlist.

