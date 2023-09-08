Waitara School pupils receive new shoes thanks to Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure. Video / Alyssa Smith

Waitara Central School pupils’ efforts to stay healthy, combined with a video showing exactly how they’re doing that, has earned them some brand-new sneakers.

The 44 pupils, from the school’s Kauri and Rimu classrooms, entered the national Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure. During the challenge, they had to be active and make healthy choices.

As part of the challenge, classrooms from across the country were asked to enter a video showing how they stayed active for the chance to win a new pair of Asics shoes.

Waitara Central School pupils with Young and Healthy Charitable Trust and Virtual Adventure founder Kim Harvey. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Young and Healthy Charitable Trust and Virtual Adventure founder Kim Harvey says the Waitara school’s effort earned the 44 pupils a new pair of shoes, the only school in the country to win the challenge.

“Asics and Zespri sponsor the challenge. It’s thanks to them we can give these shoes to the pupils,” Harvey says. “It was so hard to select the winner but Waitara’s efforts earned them these shoes.”

Young and Healthy Charitable Trust and Virtual Adventure founder Kim Harvey handing out the shoes. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kim travelled from Auckland to deliver the shoes on Thursday, August 31. She says the joint year 3-6 classrooms were deserving winners.

“They have done an amazing job. They engaged with the challenge.”

It was great to be in Taranaki for the day. “I haven’t been here in a while. It’s all the more special to give these shoes to the pupils.”

While the pupils were unaware of the surprise, deputy principal and teacher De Welch and fellow teacher Nicky Ries had measured the pupils’ feet so the shoes would be the perfect fit.

From left: Sport Taranaki healthy active learning advisor Jason Avery, Young and Healthy Charitable Trust and Virtual Adventure founder Kim Harvey, teachers Nicky Ries and De Welch and principal Vicky Kahupukoro. Photo / Alyssa Smith

De says it was a great surprise for the students.

“They were so shocked. They had no idea it was happening. It was such a special moment.”

Nicky says the pupils are thrilled with their new shoes.

“They’re so deserving of them. They worked very hard for the challenge.”

Miracle-Leigh Maxwell Winitana (7) says the new shoes make her run fast.

“I’ve worn mine every day. They make me run faster and jump higher and better at basketball.”

Classmate Daniel Yardley (10) says the new shoes are comfortable.

“I felt blessed because I was needing new shoes. I feel more sporty now.”

Sport Taranaki healthy active learning adviser Jason Avery was also there on the day. Jason works with primary and intermediate schools in Waitara to promote healthy lifestyles.

“This is amazing for them. They are a great example of a school that keeps active during class and break times. They are deserving of this prize.”

The next day pupils had their cross country. Kaydrion Vaughan (7) says the new shoes made him faster.

“My shoes helped me win the cross country.”

Azalea-Rose O’Carroll (10) says the new shoes are great.

“The Asics shoes are pretty cool. Thank you to everyone who helped us get them.”