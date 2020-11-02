Fun run (and walk) on Sunday

Some walked, some ran and some rode in the 2015 fun run. Photo / file

Mangonui Lions' Club's annual fun run and walk will start at 10am on Sunday, with a few departures from the familiar format thanks to the Covid-19 era.

The event will take the form of a family fun day, and while it will still feature the popular run/walk, everything will be in one place, by the children's playground at the Cooper's Beach Reserve.

There will be no charge to take part, with the start and finish line on Cooper's Beach, immediately east of the creek.

"We felt it would not be diplomatic to be asking our supportive business community for prizes, so unfortunately there will not be the usual (and popular) prizegiving at the end," spokesman Alan Dow said, "but local community groups will have stalls in the morning, with a possible appearance by a waka from the Taipā waka ama group. Some activities are still under consideration, but the morning will be a chance for families to relax and appreciate the situation we all find ourselves in. Let's be positive, people."

The run/walk would take place over two courses, one to the San Marino Motel and back (approximately 2km), the other around the Taumarumaru Reserve and back (approximately 2.5km). Participants will be free to start, and finish, at any time they like (or when can get their group together), over whichever course or distance they feel happy with.

"Just an excuse to get out there in the fresh air, and appreciate our community's spirit," Alan said.

The fun run trophy would still be up for grabs, and it would be awarded to the whoever was first to complete both courses twice. Those wanting a tilt at the trophy would have to wait for the starting gun at 10am.

"Come along, support the clubs with their stalls, and enjoy a beach day out. Bring your togs, buckets etc, and have a picnic," Alan added.

"We will ask you to sign in for Covid tracing purposes; there will be a QR code, and a paper register if you don't have a phone with you."

To keep up-to-date, or to ask questions, go to facebook.com/mangonuilionsfunrun or text the organising committee on (021) 217-0366.