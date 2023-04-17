Sheena Moana Tepania was officially sworn in on Saturday at Waihapa Marae. Photos / Myjanne Jensen

Newly appointed Environment Court Kaiwhakawā (Judge) Sheena Tepania may work in Tāmaki Mākaurau (Auckland), but her heart will always belong to Whangaroa.

Judge Tepania (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāti Rua, Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupouri, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) and her love of home was evident at the weekend when she was welcomed to Waihapa Marae to celebrate her appointment as the country’s first wāhine Māori Environment Court judge.

Hundreds of people from around the motu turned out for her pōwhiri and watched as her marae was transformed from a Te Ao Māori setting to a Te Ao Pākeha courtroom for her official swearing-in.

Sheena Tepania is welcomed on to Waihapa Marae as part of a special pōwhiri acknowledging her appointment as an Environment Court judge.

Whānau, haukainga (home people), Minister for Māori Crown Relations Kelvin Davis and iwi dignitaries were present for Tepania’s big day.

A number of judges also turned out to awhi (support) Tepania, including Māori Land Court Deputy Chief Judge Caren Fox (Ngāti Porou), Judge Sarah Reeves (Te Atiawa) and Supreme Court Justice Joe Williams (Ngati Pukenga, Te Arawa).

Judge Tepania (centre) with Māori Land Court Judge Sarah Reeves to her left and Environment Court Chief David Kirkpatrick to her right, along with other esteemed judges from around the country.

“It’s a marvellous thing for us to be able to come to Judge Tepania’s own marae to have the ceremony and for her whānau, hapū and iwi to come together today,” Chief Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick said.

“There are judges in the district and Māori land court here who are wāhine Māori, but Sheena is the first in the Environment Court, so we’re thrilled she’s chosen to be a judge in our court.”

Attorney-General David Parker announced Judge Tepania’s appointment in February- 31 years after the Resource Management Act was enacted and 25 years after the Environment Court came into being.

Haukainga and Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Pouārahi, Raniera Kaio, on the taumata welcoming his whānaunga, Sheena Tepania and her whānau and guests to Waihapa Marae.

Prior to her appointment as Environment Court judge, Judge Tepania practised as a barrister sole, as an Independent Hearings Commissioner, and was appointed by the Minister of Local Government as a Development Contributions Commissioner.

She was also appointed as an independent Commissioner to work with Tūhua (Mayor Island) Trust Board in helping oversee resource consent applications.

Judge Tepania smiles at the gavel gifted to her by her whānau.

Members of Judge Tepania’s hapū, iwi and whānau spoke of their pride regarding their whānaunga (family member) and were overjoyed by the occasion.

“I wanted to express how connected we are as a whānau and how our grandparents really kept us together,” her aunty Teresa Ashton-Tepania said.

“Although we grew up in Auckland, every holiday we would be here and at our papakainga in Otangaroa.

Judge Sheena Tepania's aunty and Kahukuraariki Trust chairwoman Teresa Ashton-Tepania spoke on behalf of the Tepania whānau.

“We are so connected and I know that Sheena as she grew up, built her strength from the traditions of this whenua (land).”

Another well-known Tepania, the Far North District Council’s kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania said he was humbled to be a part of his “Cous-Aunty’s” special day.

“I’m so proud and this is huge, not just for our whānau, but for our marae, for our iwi and for all of Te Tai Tokerau and all Māori,” he said.

Far North Kahika/Mayor, Moko Tepania, with his 'Cous-Aunty' Judge Sheena Tepania, whose great-grandparents were siblings.

“Our taiao [environment] and our whenua are going to be all the better with you [Sheena] in this position of leadership and commitment. What an example for our leaders of tomorrow.”

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaora spokesperson Raniera Kaio said: “Sheena is the embodiment of all her tūpuna of Whangaroa who came before her and an example for many generations to follow.

“Whakakahihi katoa ana mātou! We are so very proud!”

An emotional Judge Tepania thanked the crowd for turning out and everyone who had supported and loved her along the way.

Judge Tepania responds to her whānau who performed the haka for her after she was officially sworn in.

She said she had never dreamed of becoming a judge nor saw herself as a role model.

She said she was excited to start her new role, particularly at a time of “great change” within environmental law.

“Many of you won’t know we are going through great reform in the management of the country’s resources with new legislation proposed to replace the RMA.

Judge Tepania receiving taonga from her kuia, Manaaki Poto and Pat Tauroa, after she is sworn in as Environment Court judge.

“At present, as well as enabling the use, development and protection of the environment, the purpose of the Natural and Built Environment Bill is to recognise and uphold Te Oranga o Te Taio [the health of the environment].

“With tikanga and mātauranga Māori becoming increasingly accepted, I am certainly under no illusion as to the challenges, complexities and opportunities the application of mātauranga presents.

“My hope is we get to the point where our communities feel confident those views can be understood and assessed on their own terms.”

Another wāhine Māori, Ngaroma Tahana (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Mākino and Tapuika) was sworn in as a District Court judge on Saturday at Tapuaeharuru Marae near Rotorua.

Judge Tepania acknowledged Judge Tahana’s achievement and said both appointments were indicators of how far the country had come.

“I am so proud that today two wāhine Māori are being sworn in as judges at marae in Aotearoa.

Wāhine Māori judges and legal professionals waiata tautoko (sing a song of support) for Judge Tepania's new appointment. (Left) Alana Thomas (Ngāpuhi) will be officially sworn in as a Māori Land Court judge next month.

“I want to also acknowledge Judge Alana Thomas [Ngāpuhi] who is here today, on her appointment as a Judge of the Māori Land Court, who will be officially sworn in next month.”



