Diwali production line in full flow

Ragnhi Stacey (left), Prashna Chand and Ruth Peters preparing food for Diwali. Photo / Peter Jackson

Ragnhi Stacey's kitchen in Kaitaia was a hive of activity yesterday, as she, Prashna Chand and Ruth Peters produced tray after tray of gulad jamun, a sweet delicacy that was yet to be deep-fried then immersed in sugar syrup, for Saturday's Diwali celebration at Fairburn.

There was much - three more sweet dishes, two savoury, two curries, salads and more - to do. Prashna and Ruth would be camping at her place tomorrow night, Ragnhi said, prepping food before bed then making an early start on Saturday morning.

The Fairburn Kaiaka Hall will open at 7pm, with food to be served an hour later.