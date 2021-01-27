Border Control ready to go again

An iwi/police checkpoint on SH1 at Waiomio during the nationwide lockdown in April. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tai Tokerau Border Control, which set up a number of highway traffic checkpoints last year in a bid to prevent Covid-19 from reaching the Far North, met on Monday night to discuss plans to deal with the latest threat following the diagnosis of a woman south of Whangārei with the South African strain of the virus.

"We've been in touch with the police, iwi and health authorities, and we intend setting up checkpoints across the North to protect our old people and everyone else," TBC regional co-ordinator Reuben Taipari said.

Dates, times and locations had yet to be confirmed, but the police, iwi and health authorities would be kept informed, and TBC looked forward to their support for helping to keep communities safe.

"We're disappointed that the government has not already initiated plans to protect kaumātua and kuia in the North, and Māori in general, who comprise some of the most at-risk groups to the latest virulent strain," Taipari added.

"And while we hear that Australia has cancelled free travel from here, we see that our government still keeps our borders open."

"This is not an academic exercise for us," TBC logistics co-ordinator Nyze Porter said.

"Our tangihanga are under review, our kōhanga may be closing, government departments are moving to protect their staff, iwi are initiating work from home strategies and plans for Waitangi (Day) may have to be shelved, but the government is doing nothing to protect our most vulnerable whānau."

Police - No need yet

Police say they respect the intentions of Tai Tokerau Border Control to reinstate Covid-19 checkpoints, but don't see them as necessary under alert level 1.

"Our expectation is that Covid checkpoints will not be operating," Far North Area Commander (and acting Northland District Commander) Inspector Riki Whiu said.

''We're all coming to this kaupapa from the same place, out of a need to protect the most vulnerable in the community. As we have throughout the Covid-19 response, we continue to work with our partners, which includes iwi,'' he added.

Whiu said Northlanders should continue to follow the advice of health professionals by staying home if unwell and seeking advice from a GP or Healthline about getting tested. They should also sign in anywhere they visit using the Covid tracer app, and turn on Bluetooth, if possible.

Former Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira set up the self-declared Tai Tokerau Border Control during last year's nationwide lockdown, in response to motorists flouting the no-travel rules and what some Northland iwi saw as lax enforcement by the authorities. Iwi-led checkpoints were set up at various locations including the Far North 'border,' on SH1 at Waiomio, Kāeo Hill, Kaikohe, Waitangi, the Mangamuka Gorge, Ngataki and Hokianga.

The checkpoints were highly controversial, former Northland MP Matt King calling them illegal and demanding the police dismantle them, but they were also widely applauded, and credited with reducing the spread of the virus in Northland and East Cape, where local iwi were the first to set up road blocks.

Police eventually joined forces with iwi volunteers at some checkpoints, although only until level 3 was lifted.

During the Auckland lockdown the police and Defence Force set up roadblocks at the city's boundaries.