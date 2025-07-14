Last year the pathway for Kaitāia Airport to return to NgāiTakoto and Ngāti Kahu hapū was cleared, with Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka joining iwi and the council at a ceremony which marked the entering of a long-term lease for the airport between iwi and the council (to take effect once title transfers), and the Government contracting $5.4m with the council for maintenance and upgrade work.

Ngāi Takoto confirmed they will purchase Kaitāia Airport in line with their Treaty settlement provisions.

The airport land was offered to Ngāi Takoto as part of their Treaty settlement in 2012 on the condition that airport operations would continue.

Meanwhile, FNHL’s June status report shows the upgrade remains on programme and within its $5.4m budget.

“Field inspections and condition surveys have wrapped up, and Beca’s design team is translating that data into construction drawings that will lift the main runway and apron back to a fit-for-purpose standard for airlines, emergency services and private operators alike.”

Keeping the aerodrome open and safe during the works is a top priority and FNHL will walk operators through the staged construction plan at its Safety & Security User Group in July.

The first work packages – fencing and drainage – will be reviewed by the Partnership Team next month before going to market in the third quarter, with specialised tasks such as airfield lighting and runway surfacing to follow.

“The collective momentum signals a clear path from planning to delivery, ensuring Kaitāia Airport remains resilient and ready to serve the Far North for decades to come.”