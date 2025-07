Far North Māori leaders want the future of Kaitāia Airport sorted soon and the land returned to iwi/hapu ownership.

Plans to upgrade Kaitāia Airport are moving from paper to reality as iwi, council and key stakeholders have now agreed to meet regularly, to guide the $5.4 million project to completion.

Earlier this month Far North District Council officers met in Kaitāia with representatives of Ngāi Takoto, Te Paatu, Patukoraha and Ngāi Tohianga, joined by airport operator Far North Holdings Ltd (FNHL) and Councillor Hilda Halkyard-Harawira.

The gathering confirmed how the partners will work together during the life of the upgrade programme, agreeing to convene a monthly partnership team meeting to review designs, procurement steps and any issues.

“Because that technical kōrero now has its own rhythm, the first meeting of the wider airport-user forum – bringing airlines, the aero club, regulators and other stakeholders to the table – has been rescheduled to Friday, July 25. The forum will meet quarterly, sitting neatly alongside the monthly partnership hui,” The FNDC said in a statement.