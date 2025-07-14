Advertisement
Kaitāia Airport upgrade progresses as iwi and council meet regularly

Northland Age
3 mins to read

Far North Māori leaders want the future of Kaitāia Airport sorted soon and the land returned to iwi/hapu ownership.

Plans to upgrade Kaitāia Airport are moving from paper to reality as iwi, council and key stakeholders have now agreed to meet regularly, to guide the $5.4 million project to completion.

Earlier this month Far North District Council officers met in Kaitāia with representatives of Ngāi Takoto, Te Paatu, Patukoraha

