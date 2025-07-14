The Te Ohonga o Mahuri team alongside NRC representatives celebrate the launch of the five-year multi-agency restoration project. Photo / NRC

Working under the guidance of Te Korowai Arahī Trust kaimahi, 10 former jobseekers are in fulltime employment – helping to restore te taiao (the environment) while gaining skills such as chainsaw operation, track and infrastructure construction and maintenance under a newly launched five-year restoration project. Led by the trust, the kaupapa employs former jobseekers to restore te taiao through pest control, weed management and biodiversity monitoring and is supported by NRC, MSD and SkyCity Trust. The project will support the trust’s river restoration and pest control on 1200ha of Māori land near Kaikohe.

Crime prevention

Beef and Lamb New Zealand, FMG Insurance and the New Zealand Police have teamed up to host rural crime prevention workshops aimed at helping farmers and rural communities to protect their property and livestock. The workshops will be hosted at Kaitāia RSA on July 29 from 11am, Waimate North Showgrounds Hall on July 30 from 11am and Arapohue Hall on July 31 from 11am. The workshops are two and a half hours long and will cover practical advice from police on theft prevention, trespass and livestock rustling, tips on securing farm equipment, firearms and fuel, insights from FMG on common insurance claims and how to avoid risk, and community networking to strengthen local support and vigilance. Register online via the Beef and Lamb website.

Orca study

Northland orca expert Ingrid Visser has been involved in a global study which shows killer whales (orcas) attempting to share prey with people. The authors of the study found 34 instances of wild killer whales approaching humans and offering food including freshly acquired fish, mammals and invertebrates. The orcas were documented undertaking the unusual practice in four oceans over two decades. The whales approached people, dropped the item and awaited a response. Visser said these cases provide opportunities for orcas to practise learned cultural behaviour, explore or play and in so doing learn about and potentially develop relationships with people. Third author Vanessa Prigollini said the study shows orcas are interested in building relationships outside their own species. The study was published on June 30 in the Journal of Comparative Psychology.