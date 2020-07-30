The Kaitaia police station is open to the public once again, but for a shorter day than before the Covid-19 lockdown.

The public counter is now staffed from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, Senior Sergeant Russell Richards saying the new non-urgent phone line (105) and digital platforms had reduced public demand for personal attention.

"I appreciate that some people will be finding it hard to adapt to the new technology, and of they want to talk to someone face to face they are still very welcome to do so," he said.

The reduced hours were enabling staff to make much more productive use of their time at each end of the day.

"I can assure you we are not sitting around drinking cups of tea," he said.