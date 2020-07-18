Residents in Paihia, Opua, Waitangi and Haruru Falls are being warned to urgently reduce water use after floodwaters knocked a water treatment plant out of action.

Torrential rain in recent days, along with large amounts of silt and debris washed down the Waitangi River, damaged the Far North District Council treatment plant just upstream of Haruru Falls.

Both the water intake pipe and a submersible pump are thought to have been damaged.

While contractors try to carry out repairs the council is unable to treat water from the river and is instead supplying treated water from its storage reservoirs.

However, due to lingering effects of the drought and a large number of visitors in Paihia during the school holidays, those reservoirs are only about 25 per cent full.

Advertisement

Council infrastructure manager Andy Finch says it was vital that water consumption was reduced immediately to prevent the reservoirs from running dry.

"We're asking all households and businesses to defer non-essential water use. That means not washing clothes for at least 24 hours, taking shorter showers, and flushing less. Many people will also be keen to wash away debris from yesterday's deluge, but I'm asking them to defer that work for now."

Finch said contractors were working around the clock to get the treatment plant running again and the council was using water tankers to replenish the reservoirs with treated water from elsewhere in the district.

"That is helping, but the real solution is reducing water consumption until we can again get normal river flows through the treatment plant. At this stage we don't know how long that will take," Finch said.

According to the Northland Regional Council the worst of Friday's deluge was in the Waitangi catchment area during before the thunderstorms moved south to Whangarei in the evening.

The council was also advising drivers to be cautious with many roads damaged by flash flooding or blocked by slips and fallen trees.