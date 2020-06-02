It's taken nearly two years, but the rebuild of Waipū has finally been finished following a fire which tore through its town centre.

Three businesses, Waipū Cafe and Deli, WaipūPharmacy and Harker Herbals, were destroyed by flames in the early hours of September 30, 2018.

Harker Herbals and the café, now called Goody Goody deli and eatery, have already moved into their new premises, and the pharmacy moved into its new building on May 25.

Pharmacy co-owner Brenda Wells said she and her staff are thrilled to be in the new building.

"It's been 20 months since the fire," she said.

"We're very excited to be in the new pharmacy, it's beautiful.

"We just want to thank the community for their support right through and look forward to seeing everybody back in our new shop."

Former pharmacist Tony Solomon is happy with the mural which depicts him as a boy and his connection to the Hokianga Harbour. Photo / Supplied

The pharmacy building now sports a bold mural which was created by Earnest Bradley from Memory Lane Tattoo Studio in Whangārei.

The picture is of the building's landlord, Tony Solomon, the Waipū pharmacist for 40 years, as a young boy.

His son, Alec Solomon, the principal of Tikipunga High School, said the mural of a waka in the Hokianga Harbour represents his father's Pacific heritage, and acknowledges Tony's first pharmacy in Rawene.

The whānau are delighted with the new building, he said.

"The mural and stonework used acknowledges the heritage of those who have gone before and opportunity of what is yet to come," Alec said. "The feedback from the community has been overwhelming.

"From those ashes this has arisen ... we're really pleased how it turned out. It suits Waipū."

Fire scene investigators trawl through the aftermath of the fire on Waipū's main road. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After the fire, each business found alternative places to trade and the pharmacy ran its dispensary under the umbrella of its co-business, Russell Pharmacy, with deliveries to Bream Bay customers.

It also set up shop just back from the main road.

Waipū Business and Community Society chairman Bruce Larsen is also pleased with the new building and mural.

The site of the fire which gutted three Waipu businesses in 2018. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It's great to have the pharmacy back where it belongs in a proper shop and the mural is great.

"When I first moved to Waipū there were three or four murals up and this one definitely adds to the feeling of the town."