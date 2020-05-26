A new road safety education campaign has been launched in Northland, specifically aimed at male drivers aged 29 to 59.

It features 13 'champions and icons' whose support is designed to encourage their supporters and peer group to think about what they are doing when they get behind the wheel of a car. It is a continuation of the existing One Tear Too Many campaign that is visible throughout Northland on roadside billboards, in print media and on radio.

Far North REAP road safety educator Jodi Betts said the campaign was primarily targeting men aged 29 to 59, as they continued to rise in Northland's road fatality and serious injury statistics.

Six of the 13 people who had died on Northland's roads so far this year were in that age bracket, and involving men who other men related to, recognised and/or respected was key to encouraging that particular demographic to consider their driving behaviour.

Advertisement

"I want to thank the men who have agreed to participate in this campaign, as it's important that this message is delivered wider than via road safety educators alone," Jodi said. "It comes with emotion and sincerity, which we hope will reach an audience we may not have engaged with until now."

The THINK — One Tear is Too Many campaign, which comprises three different messages and two videos, was being promoted via social media, radio advertising and print media. It was also being delivered in a collaborative approach with Far North REAP, Road Safety Far North, the Far North District Council, the Northland Regional Council, the Northland Road Safety Trust, the NZTA, the police, ACC and a number of community groups.

The role models involved were television host Matt Watson, musician Troy Kingi, MoreFM's Toast (MoreFM), Kaitaia's deputy Chief Fire Officer Ross Beddows, cricket player/rescue helicopter Joey Yovich, Craig Hobson (Koru Service/NgāiTakoto), Northland rugby players Rene Ranger, Ross Wright and Aorangi Stokes, Holli Rudolph (Road Safety Far North), Richard Hape (Far North REAP), Kaitaia youth worker/musician) Damian Rice, and Joby Hopa (Waitangi Cultural Society).