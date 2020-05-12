A man in his early 40s needed 14 stitches after he was knocked off his bike and bitten repeatedly by a dog on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail, about a kilometre from the Ōpua end of the trail, late on Thursday morning.

He was knocked to the ground and bitten three times between the calf and ankle before passers-by managed to stop the attack. The pitbull-type dog, which was not on a leash, is believed to be owned by a couple who were walking the trail. They also had a shih tzu, which was not involved.

The man's rescuers obtained contact details for the dog's owners and their vehicle registration.

He was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa, where he received 14 stitches and a tetanus shot. A chunk of flesh was bitten off in the attack.

St John and the police responded, and the attack has also been reported to Far North District Council animal control, which is investigating. Environmental services manager Rochelle Deane urged anyone who had witnessed the attack, or had seen a dog or dogs off-leash on the trail around 11am on Thursday, to contact the council on 0800 920-029. It is an offence for dogs to be off-leash on the cycle trail.