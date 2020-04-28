Kerikeri Retirement Village has maintained the lockdown of its care facility and premises despite the easing of government restrictions from level 4 to level 3 late last night, at the directive of the Ministry of Health.

Chief executive Hilary Sumpter said the decision was aimed at reducing, to the greatest possible extent, the risk of Covid-19 infection among Village residents, particularly the 66 who were living in the facility's rest home, respite, hospital and dementia care wings.

"The Prime Minister and director general of health were very clear that we are not yet out of the woods as regards Covid-19 and that level 3 will be simply a waiting room while health officials assess the effectiveness of our war on the virus," Ms Sumpter said.

"Under level 3 some economic activity is allowed, but bubbles can only be slightly expanded. Sadly for the families of those in our care, this slight expansion of bubbles does not extend to unlocking the doors of our care facility."

Mrs Sumpter assured the families of the 66 people in the care facility that morale was high behind the locked doors. Some had been through World War II, and had memories of restrictions and rations, but dedicated staff were co-ordinating games, sing-alongs, reading sessions and other activities to keep them occupied.

"The beautiful people who live in our care facility are missing visits by friends and family, for sure, and the number of faces they see each day has reduced dramatically since we went into lockdown on March 23. But the wonderful staff who work there each day ensure that they enjoy, if anything, a greater level of attention, activity and stimulation than they would be getting normally," she added.

The Village had enjoyed support for its lockdown policy from families of those in the care facility, and understanding from those living in the Village.

"There have been a few disappointments around not being able to even serenade a loved one through a closed window, but, by and large, people have been understanding of our need to eliminate all but the most essential traffic into the Village," she said.

The particular vulnerability of aged care facilities had been highlighted by the high-profile clusters of Covid-19 cases in rest homes in Christchurch, Napier and Auckland, and no one wanted a repeat of those tragedies in Kerikeri. If disappointing a few people was the price that had to be paid, it was a price that she was more than comfortable with.

Instead of visits, Ms Sumpter encouraged families to keep in touch with their loved ones through emails, phone calls and video-call services such as Whatsapp, Messenger and Zoom.

"We facilitate this as much as possible, bearing in mind meal times at 8am, midday and 5pm, and the fact that most of our care facility residents are in bed and asleep by about 8pm," she said.

The continued lockdown affects not only the care facility but the entire Village. The many independent living residents were all over the age of 70, and therefore deemed to be vulnerable. Social congregating areas, events and day programmes therefore could not resume until the country returned to level 2. As a result, the Village's voluntary buddy shopping system for residents would continue.

The Village had advised all the independent living residents of how they would be affected by the re-introduction of level 3, and the easing of some level 4 restrictions.

"They will be most affected by the ability of their families or close friends in the Village to expand their bubbles marginally," Ms Sumpter said.