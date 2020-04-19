I know this is a kind of political post, it's a little heavy, and I don't mean to be, but I have been thinking.

New Zealand is doing so well in the fight against Covid-19. It will be awesome when the battle is won, but I wonder if then we could focus on the 687 deaths by suicide last year, and shift the battle to fight that this year. Imagine if we could put the same level of effort and resource into battling suicide.

Imagine if daily the Prime Minister and Director-General of Health kept count, knew the names, the reasons, and the issues behind each death by suicide.

Imagine if a select committee met every day and drilled the Minister of Health and DHB heads, police and social services around the effort and the battle's progress.

Imagine if we were briefed on where the issues are, what we could do to help, and what resources are being deployed to reduce, impact and battle suicide.

Imagine robust testing, identification, counselling and treatment for New Zealanders with mental health struggles, so that early intervention and early help could really make a difference.

Imagine immediate support and help for people who were self-harming, attempting or making threats of suicide.

Imagine a removal of stigma for those seeking and needing help.

Imagine full-on 'bubble' support for those in crisis and at risk, with government support for their nearest and dearest, allowing them to stay home, and be full-time support for their loved one - while receiving a wage subsidy and government support.

Imagine if people in crisis had loving people around them, staying home with them, being kind to them, and helping them to stay safe.

Imagine if it was OK to talk about getting help, reaching out, sharing feelings and how you are doing.

Imagine if health professionals were in every community, providing real access to help and treatment, where you could just pull up in your car and didn't even need to get out of it to get help.

Imagine if the health professionals had all of the equipment, resources, training and skills they needed to help.

Imagine if New Zealanders stopped every day at 1pm and 6pm to see how other New Zealanders were faring, and as the numbers drop, imagine the joy we would feel knowing that families were safe and their loved ones were surviving.

Suicide prevention has long been a battle we have been losing in New Zealand. Having watched four weeks of sustained effort, "going in early and going in hard," against Covid-19, I wonder what we could achieve in four weeks of political, social, national, regional, community, professional, family and individual effort around suicide prevention.

Twelve deaths to date with Covid-19 is 12 too many. Every individual lost has had a significant impact on their bubble, their family, their loved ones, their whānau, hapū, iwi. The whole nation has paused and reflects on those lives that have been lost. But 687 deaths by suicide is hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of bubbles, family members, loved ones, whānau, hapū, iwi.

Will there be time when we've won the Covid-19 battle to tackle the next pandemic? I'm keen to be involved in that battle too, just like I have in this one.

Whānau and friends, if you need help I'm here, but there are others you can call too. If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Where to get help:

* 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7).

* https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

* Youthline: 0800 376 633.

* Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7).

* Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7).

* Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm).

* Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202.