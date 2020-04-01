The Funeral Directors' Association of New Zealand (FDANZ) has posted on its website a Covid-19 grief resource information sheet to support bereaved families, whānau and friends who are extremely distressed by the ban on funerals, tangi or farewell gatherings. The sheet offers ideas gathered from people around the country who understand grief and recognise how painful the Covid-19 situation must be for anyone grieving a loved one's death.

"Our funeral directors are feeling deep concern for bereaved families, and are totally committed to supporting them as best they can in this unprecedented time," a FDANZ spokesman said.

Appeal delayed

St John has postponed next month's national appeal, in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Eric Shackleton said it may take place later in the year, "depending on how the virus behaves."

Scam warning

Advertisement

Ngai Tahu has warned that email scammers and hackers are using the public interest in Covid-19 to their advantage, reportedly using Covid-19-themed text messages and emails containing links to malicious software.

"Remember to be extra vigilant in these unusual times, and be sceptical of advice that doesn't come from official sources," a spokesman said.

"Also beware of Facebook scammers. You might not be chatting to who you think you are."

Dams dismantled

Kaitaia is not yet out of the woods in terms of its water supply, but recent rain, and the taking of water from the Te Rarawa/NgāiTakoto bore at Sweetwater, has sufficiently eased pressure to enable the Kaitaia Fire Brigade to cease using the two emergency dams it set up last month.

Fags and booze

ExerciseNZ has expressed "extreme disappointment" that alcohol and cigarettes can be delivered to people by courier because they are 'essential' and for their welfare, whereas exercise equipment isn't essential, so can't be delivered, even if someone is working from a home business.

"We need health and fitness equipment delivered to homes more than ever before, plus some stores have had their gym aisle stripped faster than the Australians could buy their toilet paper," a spokesman said.