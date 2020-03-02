Donna King has been with the SPCA in Kaitaia long enough to know a homeless, or feral, cat when she sees one, and she does not believe that the kitten she calls Rambo is either.

The kitten, about 3 months old, arrived at the SPCA in Kaitaia after it was seen falling, jumping or being thrown from a car outside Bell's Produce, in North Rd, on February 24. Donna suspects, however, that he had stowed away beneath the car, and could have travelled some distance before parting company with it.

The fact that he was wearing a collar suggested that he was a well cared for pet, and probably badly missed.

Anyone who wishes to claim Rambo, who is destined to go to the SPCA in Kerikeri later this week for adoption, should phone (09) 407-7515 ext 8947 between 9am and 4.30pm, or (021) 028-30156.