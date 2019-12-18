Kaitaia's first IO Festival was judged by Museum @ Te Ahu curator and co-organiser Whina Te Whiu as an unqualified success.

The three-day festival, at Te Ahu, which began with a blessing and welcome to local people and international participants to the first event of its kind, was designed as an opportunity to showcase indigenous art and cultural expression, alongside Nga Tohu o IO exhibition, which will remain on display at the museum until February, with local Māori artists to explore the festival theme.

"Anna Anderson, Aleesha Tahana and Niki Lawrence gave a wonderful talk and insight into their artworks," Ms Te Whiu said, "while small local Māori businesses promoted their products, like Kimberly Tait's kānuka oil products (Hinu Ora), Marama Mata's health and wellbeing store in Mangonui, the House of Rehua, and local artist Kiri Clark's amazing original art on canvas," she said.

Nine international guests, who had taken part in an international indigenous artists' gathering in Ngaruawahia, were there too to share their wisdom at workshops with students at Abundant Life School, followed next day by each artist giving a moving presentation about their individual journeys.

The museum also hosted presentations by tohunga expert Piriwiritua Billy Tuhua, and academics Phillip Lambert and Tangaroa Ngaropo, who shared their knowledge of ancient IO.

"It was wonderful to have speakers and artists of this calibre in Kaitaia and in our shared cultural space at Te Ahu," Ms Te Whiu said.

The festival also featured indigenous food.

"We invited local foodies to provide kai that represented the flavours of the Far North," artist, teacher and co-organiser BJ Natanahina said.

"From mouth-watering smoked eel on takakau [flat] bread to fresh oysters, barbecued brisket and ribs, it was a real hit, with stalls selling out in two hours. It created quite a buzz, and we want to do it again."

IO Creatives wished to extend "a big mihi" to Kaitaia and surrounding communities for getting behind this festival.

"We hope to make this an annual event to celebrate our unique people and place," he added.

"We would also like to thank Te Atinga (Māori Arts funding), indigenous artists Courtney Leonard, Frank Buffalo Hyde, Neeapa Hyde, Richard Zane Smith, Joe and Kaylene Butler, Dorothy Waetford, Rhonda Halliday and Alex Nathan, John Haines, from Kaitaia Library, who organised the music and bands in the atrium, Sky Millet, key organiser of the food festival, and Te Kura Taumata o Panguru principal Mina Pomare Peita.

"We are truly grateful."

The festival had been proudly supported by the IO Creatives Committee, with funding from Te Hiku Community Board, Creative Communities and Abundant Life School.