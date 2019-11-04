The Maitai Bay Rahui Committee is extending an open invitation to a two-day wananga at Haititaimarangai Marae, Whatuwhiwhi, over the weekend of November 23-24, almost two years since the rahui was established at Maitai and Waikato bays, on the Karikari Peninsula, to restore marine life, to restore the bays' tapu and mana, and to implement a sustainability plan for future generations.

The rahui was declared in December 2017 by Te Whānau Moana me te Rorohuri hapū, prohibiting the taking of any fish, shellfish, seaweed or other form of marine life. It is reportedly having a positive effect, and the hapu are now looking at extending it for a further three to five years.

Guest speakers for the wananga will include independent marine biologist Vince Kerr, marine biology graduate Te Atarangi Sayers, and Carmen Heteraka (Ngatiwai hapū), a keen diver who has worked on a wide variety of hapū development projects and as a cultural adviser.

Mr Kerr is a Mountains to Sea Conservation trustee, and has been working in support of the rahui committee for that last two years. He also leads the monitoring programme.

Mr Sayers, who was born and raised on Motiti Island, off Tauranga, is the technical officer for the Motiti Rohe Moana Trust, and also works for Forest & Bird as an ocean campaigner.

Mr Heteraka, a keen diver, has worked on a wide variety of hapū development projects and as a cultural adviser. He has also worked for the prison system, various New Zealand iwi and indigenous people's groups overseas.

■Contact Whetu Rutene (wrutene@hotmail.com) or Ruby Anne Reihana (0210 221-5002, haititaimarangaisec@gmail.com) for further information.