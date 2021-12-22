Anti-vax scam flyer distributed in Far North

The scam vaccine flyer that ended up in Karikari resident Ian Burke's letterbox. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The scam vaccine flyer that ended up in Karikari resident Ian Burke's letterbox. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Picking up his newspaper out of the mailbox last week, Karikari resident Ian Burke noticed a purple and white flyer, not dissimilar to his Covid-19 vaccine card.

The official-looking A5 pamphlet looked legitimate, with font and messaging similar to that used by the Ministry of Health on its vaccine paraphernalia.

The title on the flyer said, "Vaccinate Aotearoa- Jabbing our way to a 'safer' New Zealand?".

Burke, 76, said it wasn't until he tried to fill out the form, he realised things weren't quite what they seemed.

"I grabbed my pen and my glasses and started to read through it properly," Burke said.

"It had what I thought was the official Covid-19 colouring and said, 'Avoid disappointment: Book your next 120 boosters in bulk'.

"Then there were all these boxes where you needed to put down your preferred date and time for the boosters and that's when I started to get really confused."

Burke said it wasn't until he looked for where to send the form he noticed the disclaimer at the bottom.

It said, "submit your completed form to www.humanpincushion.co.nz" and this form is "designed to make you think".

Burke said after realising the form was not an official MOH document, he went to throw it in the rubbish.

He changed his mind, however, and contacted the Northland Age in the hope of warning others about it.

"I initially thought 'what's going on here, maybe it's something to do about preparing for the Omicron variant'," Burke said.

"I asked my neighbour if she had received one but she hadn't, so I don't know why it was in my letter box.

"I was quite perturbed to receive it and thought if there were other elderly people out there they might be deceived too."

The "satire" flyer has been designed by New Zealand-based Voices for Freedom.

According to their website, the group claims it is not anti-vaccines, but instead "values medical freedom and pro-choice".

The VOF website said any volunteers that may have delivered Voices For Freedom flyers during level 4 lockdown would be entitled to do so lawfully given the permissions relating to "recreation".

It went on to say that at this time, it did not authorise flyers to be delivered, nor did it authorise group pop-ups to be held during level 4 lockdown.

NZME reported on a similar issue in July, with more than 800 reports of Covid-19 misinformation and more than 30 claims of vaccine scams reported to MOH.

It is expected that figure likely only represented a fraction of the real number of people affected by the scams.

In an earlier interview with NZME, Associate Professor at the University of Auckland and vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris acknowledged the number of reports would not reflect the scale of the problem.

"Most people will screw it up and throw it in the bin," she said.

The campaigns often used propaganda techniques to sway beliefs and influence those who already had reservations.

"It can raise concerns where previously there were none."

She called the scammers "predators" and the "lowest of the low".

"I know that there's been some misinformation that's been spread very widely and put in people's letterboxes, which really puts it in people's face. This can really antagonise people and provoke them into reporting these sorts of things."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said MOH was aware of the flyer, but encouraged people to go to trusted sources of information when seeking to find out more about the virus and vaccine.

"Misinformation can be spread through a range of different channels including social media, traditional media (television, radio and print), pamphlets, posters and letterbox drops," the spokesperson said.

"We all have a responsibility to stop misinformation spreading, and we encourage people to only go to trusted sources to get reliable information.

"Government cyber security agency CERT NZ is working closely with other government departments to try to stop scams and is the central coordination point for any Covid-19 cyber security incidents and a public reporting point for false information."

Burke said having lived through a time where he saw first-hand people suffering from polio, he knew how effective vaccines could be.

"If the 'perpetrators' had stated boldly in orange or some other distinctive color this was not from the MOH at the top of the page instead of the subterfuge used to fool people into thinking that it was, perhaps I would not have been so annoyed at receiving this refuse," Burke said.

"Also, if this was designed to make people think, I suspect I was probably thinking several decades before most of this group were born.

"As for their views on freedom, I've been in at least a dozen countries where they would be locked up for producing such a document, for want of a better name."

MOH advised one of the best ways to stop misinformation from spreading is by only sharing information from official online sources such as covid19.govt.nz, health.govt.nz, karawhiua.nz, the Ministry for Pacific People, or by talking to your health provider or healthcare professional, or calling Healthline (0800 2378 69).

If people see any examples of misinformation about Covid-19 or the vaccine, whether it's online or a physical document, they are advised to report it to CERT NZ through their website or by calling: 0800 2378 69.