Another step up for Tina

Tina Takimoana in her happy place, with her pupils at Abundant Life School. Photo / Peter Jackson

Tina Takimoana, who joined the teaching staff at Kaitaia Abundant Life School last year after 13 years at Ahipara, has been appointed assistant principal (primary).

Last year ALS principal Mark Tan described her as an exceptional classroom practitioner, skilled and talented in ITC, and passionate about serving her students and wider school whānau. Twelve months on, his opinion hasn't changed.

Ahipara was Takimoana's first school, and while her principal there hadn't been best pleased to lose her, it had been time to move on and to continue her growth as a teacher.

She continues to teach a Year 5-6 class at Abundant Life, and enjoys it as much as she always has, and the decision to move there had been the right one.

"It was time to grow in a different way, to learn new things and to expand what I already knew," she said.

Her long-term goal was to one day be a principal, and a Master's degree in education was also on her to do list. Her new responsibilities at Abundant Life had not made life any less hectic, however. She still had to juggle her career, family (her three children all began their education at Sandhoppers before moving next door to Ahipara School), gardening, her and husband Ari's lifestyle property and netball (with the Extons in Kaitaia and in Kerikeri).