Another bunch of intrepid scooters

Eleven of the 13 `blokes' who are about to set off from Cape Reinga bound for Bluff. Photo / supplied

They can't quite call themselves trailblazers - the Far North's Vesparados did it in February - but 13 "blokes" who are about to climb aboard their scooters for a 3300km trek from Cape Rēinga to Bluff, in support of the Mental Health Foundation, might well set a fundraising record.

Organiser Perry Sansom said Motorally Aotearoa 2021 was designed to remind New Zealanders that everyone – "and we mean everyone" – has their own state of mental health, with ups and downs, and that every so often some need a helping hand to get through.

"Undertaking a new challenge like the Motorally is one way to keep mental health in check, and that's why we'll be taking to the road," he said.

"I anticipate it'll be the camaraderie that sees us through, as we encounter some long bumpy days on the road, and some chilly temperatures during our autumn descent south."

The group had initially set themselves a fundraising target of $100,000. That was subsequently boosted to $150,000, and was likely to be boosted again given that as of yesterday the kitty had reached $149,808.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said the Motorally Aotearoa riders epitomised the values of MHF fundraisers.

"They are committed to the cause, have set themselves goals, and are driven to make change to the wellbeing of all New Zealanders," he said.

"I really admire the work they have put into the campaign to spread the word of positive wellbeing, as well as having fun at the same time.

"These riders are demonstrating wellbeing in action. They're taking time away from their usual routines to join together with a common goal that will no doubt present challenges, but together they will be supporting each other and learning about their own wellbeing while exploring Aotearoa."

One of the riders is Westpac NZ chief executive David McLean, who will be stopping in, with the group, at branches on the way.

"I use my Vespa most days around town in Auckland, but it'll be a new experience taking it for such an extended run on the open road," he said.

"We're taking time to do something that we love and to connect with people, and that's what mental health means to me. This is about reminding one another that our mental health matters, as much as, if not more than our physical health. It's something we all need to think about, talk about, and work on," he added.

"It won't be an easy ride. Vespas are marvellous machines but designed for trips around Rome or Milan. Their urban suspension – and our backsides – will be tested out on the open road."

Donations to the cause can be made at https://events.mentalhealth.org.nz/fundraisers/motorallyaotearoa2021

The Motorally will begin at Cape Rēinga on Thursday, with the first day ending at Mangonui, day 2 taking them from Mangonui to Auckland. They plan to arrive in Bluff on Anzac Day.