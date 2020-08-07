BOWLS CHAT

The New Zealand finals of Bowls3Five were played last weekend and the new club to participate in the televised version of Bowls23Five is the Manurewa Club of Counties Manukau.

In the final of the Open event, Manurewa were beaten by Elmwood Park Club of Canterbury three games to nil but because Elmwood Park are already competing in the televised version for 2020, Manurewa as runner-up were delighted to fill the eighth position in this event.

In the Championship Cup event for 1-5 Year teams the winning combination

was from Papakura Club, which defeated Stoke Valley in the final. This result meant double success for the Counties-Manukau Centre and congratulations go to all players.

The format of Bowls3Five competition has been altered for the coming season and instead of sides being made up of nine players in three teams of mixed triples, it will be individual mixed teams of three persons playing triples.

Advertisement

The format has been changed to enable smaller clubs to be able to enter in this competition. Hopefully this format will enable more clubs to enter teams.

The Northland Centre held its Annual General Meeting last weekend and Trevor Reader was re-elected as president for a further term. In his report on the past season he thanked clubs and their volunteers who freely give their time, and expertise so that

we can all enjoy the game. He also mentioned a big thank you to coaches, umpires, green keepers, secretaries, selectors, match officials, cleaners and sandwich makers and all others who work behind the scenes.

We have been lucky to get the Champion of Champion events concluded for the past season, even though they were played some three months later than planned. There was an excellent attendance of club representatives.

The Centre Annual Awards and Prizegiving will be next on the agenda to be held at the Kensington Club on Sunday August 30. A mini tournament will be held, being any combination fours starting at 9.30am. Entry will be free, mufti will be order of the day but you must wear bowling shoes.

A lunch break will be followed by the prize giving at 1pm. Following the prizegiving the official opening of the 2020-21 season will be held. Entries for the tournament, please contact Gwen on 0273298011.

The Northland Coaching Association will hold their AGM this Sunday, August 9 at Kensington Club rooms at 10.30am. Please ensure that you attend.