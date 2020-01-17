Northland's waka ama clubs have recorded 11 medals in five days at the 2020 Te Wānanga o Aotearoa National Sprint Championships at Lake Karapiro.

The annual competition, which started on Sunday, has proved a successful one for this year's Te Tai Tokerau clubs, which picked up four golds, four silvers and three bronzes with two days of racing to go.

Waitangi Piripi (centre) smiles after claiming gold in her race. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

Kaitaia's Nga Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe club saw the most success with eight medals. Waitangi Piripi, competing in the intermediate women's single 500-metre final, took gold with a time of 2:41.63.

In two intermediate women's six-strong 500m races, the club's 'Team Tiare' claimed double gold, while waka ama star Tupuria King finished second in the premier men's single 500m race. The club also picked up one silver and two bronzes.

Northland waka ama star Tupuria King was just pipped at the post in the premier men's final. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

For Whangārei's Parihaka Waka Ama club, Richard Pehi powered to a win in the senior master men's single 500m final while Mary Sissons finished second in the women's equivalent.

Northland's Margaret Brown, 70, shows age is but a number as she competes at the nationals. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

A combined Parihaka and Nga Hoe Horo team, Team Tai Tokerau, claimed silver in the senior master men's 12-strong 500m. Kerikeri's Kaihoe o Ngati Rehia Trust club also picked up one bronze medal.