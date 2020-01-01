In 2019, the Northern Advocate's three photographers - John Stone, Michael Cunningham and Tania Whyte have covered a range of sports up and down the region.

The quality of our stories could not happen without the exhaustive efforts of all three photographers.

Read more: John Stone's best sports photos of 2019

Today, Tania Whyte's expert photography in 2019 is on show.

Otangarei Knights league player Sua Sosopo makes a crunching tackle on Portland Panthers' Phoenix Renata (green). Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland's Joe Trigg (centre) takes a tumble against Waikato before going on to win the national under-15 hockey tournament hosted in Whangārei in 2019. Photo / Tania Whyte

Four-year-old Jacob Palmer (right) of Pipiwai Kindy gets a try as Niko Richmond, 4, from Regent Kindy tries to chase him down. Photo / Tania Whyte

You'll struggle to find two more passionate Northland rugby fans than Arriane Christie (left) and William Morunga, seen here with one of their trademark witty signs. Photo / Tania Whyte

BMX racer Katja Stupar, 12, was an inspiration for young girls across Northland when she represented New Zealand at the world BMX championships in 2019. Photo / Tania Whyte

Under-17 Tautoro Titans league player Joshua Paki-Gent gets up-ended in a tackle by Hikurangi Stags' Hori Kake at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Tania Whyte

Misha Singh, 12, was one of many Northland students in 2019 who tried their hand at wheelchair turbo touch. Photo / Tania Whyte

Prodigious young batsman Rachin Ravindra weaves below a short ball playing for NZ A against England at Cobham Oval. Photo / Tania Whyte