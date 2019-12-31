

In 2019, the Northern Advocate's three photographers - John Stone, Michael Cunningham and Tania Whyte - covered a range of sports up and down the region.

The quality of our stories could not happen without their exhaustive efforts. Over the next three days, the Northern Advocate will feature the best work of all three photographers in the sporting sector last year.

Today, John Stone's fantastic work for 2019 is on show.

Whangārei's Miyagi Kan karate club member D'Artagnan Gould, a promising talent in the sport, was caught up in deadly riots in Chile while competing on the world stage. Photo / John Stone

Northland's women's rugby programme took off in 2019, Karangatai Piripi (right) and Marcelle Petera seen here after a Northland under-18 game. Photo / John Stone

Northland's club football competitions featured a number of weird and wonderful scenes. Photo / John Stone

Kamo Intermediate School girls' cricket team co-captain Kate Illerbrun is one of the brightest stars in the women's game in Northland. Photo / John Stone

Now living in Cambridge, Whangārei-born BMX racer Luke Brooke-Smith had a stand-out year, finishing second in the world for his age group. Photo / John Stone

Kaitaia College's girls' 1st XV stand in a huddle at halftime in their game against Whangārei Girls' High School. Photo / John Stone

Northland runner Bella Earl showed her potential last year with a number of impressive race wins. Photo / John Stone