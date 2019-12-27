

Netball enthusiasts looking to burn off those Christmas calories came out in force yesterday for the Mokau Marae rebuild netball tournament in Whangārei.

Twelve teams battled through yesterday's summer heat on the Whangārei Netball Centre courts for the annual marae fundraiser, which was in its fourth year.

The netball tournament will be followed by a basketball competition at Whangārei's ASB Stadium today and a touch tournament on Thursday at Whangaruru School.

Organisers speculated they had raised between $10-15,000 for the Oakura-based marae rebuild over the four years.

Advertisement

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Current Black Fern Harono Te Iringa stands tall in defence. Photo / Tania Whyte

Wing attack Di Tahi launches the ball down court. Photo / Tania Whyte

Renee Monk, a Wahine Toa premier netball player, looks for her teammates. Photo / Tania Whyte

Wing defence Qhaedys Tua strides forward with ball in hand. Photo / Tania Whyte

Goal defence Waka Monk was a dynamic defender in the shooting circle. Photo / Tania Whyte