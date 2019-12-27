Netball enthusiasts looking to burn off those Christmas calories came out in force yesterday for the Mokau Marae rebuild netball tournament in Whangārei.
Twelve teams battled through yesterday's summer heat on the Whangārei Netball Centre courts for the annual marae fundraiser, which was in its fourth year.
The netball tournament will be followed by a basketball competition at Whangārei's ASB Stadium today and a touch tournament on Thursday at Whangaruru School.
Organisers speculated they had raised between $10-15,000 for the Oakura-based marae rebuild over the four years.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.