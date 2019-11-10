An injury-hit Duracrete Products City premier cricket team suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday, this time against Motel Sierra Kamo.

Playing at the Kamo Recreation Ground in round six of the Lion Red Cup, both teams were forced to twiddle their thumbs for two hours after early morning rain delayed the game.

When the 50-over match finally got under way, the home side dominated from ball one and ran out six-wicket winners, the fifth loss in six games for City.

Kamo batsmen Dylan Clark, left, and Lakvir Singh keep a close eye on the ball as they go for a run. Photo / John Stone

Batting first, City were under pressure early losing both openers inside eight overs for just five runs. First drop James Banicevich was able to restore order to the City innings, top-scoring with 42, but Kamo cleaned up the lower order in quick time and dismissed the visitors for 107 after 33 overs.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Northland premier cricket: FMG Northern CC fall to Motel Sierra Kamo in debut game

• Northland news in brief: Yet more Lotto luck; and cricket starts in Kaikohe

• Northland cricket Melbourne tour: Combined secondary schools cricket team leave for 12-day tour

• Premium - Northland cricket: Brandon Peck heroics sees Northern win thrilling chase over Maungakaramea

Kamo batsman Lakvir Singh did most of the work in the home side's chase, scoring 36 not out alongside Sam Sweeney, who compiled 32, to chase down City's total inside 19 overs. City bowler Kieran Nelson was the best with the ball, taking 3-29 from his seven overs.

City bowler Terry Jobbitt (right) fires down a delivery as Kamo batsman Lakvir Singh backs up. Photo / John Stone

With captain Stacy Hyndman and batting threat Craig Elliot missing from the team through injury, City batsman Scott Galloway said losing key moments in the game hurt his side on Saturday.

"We just lost wickets at the wrong times, we lost a few in clumps and then [Kamo] batted quite well and chased it," he said.

Galloway hoped, with a few returning players from injury and university, the side would be well prepared to tackle the upcoming T20 fixtures in two weeks time.

"In a couple of weeks, we'll have the university boys back and hopefully Craig and Stacy are back for the T20s so hopefully that will be big difference and we'll be stronger as a side."

City bowler Kieran Nelson approaches the crease. Photo / John Stone

In the other games of the round, FMG Northern scrapped an 18-run win over Westech Automotive Maungakaramea at the Maungakaramea Domain on Saturday.

Despite missing their prolific opening batsman Nick Hammond, who was away on Northland duties, Northern's young batsman showed their class in the first innings, compiling 230 for 3 after batting out their 50 overs.

Advertisement

Opener Luke Halligan made a composed 58 before number three batsman Kian Bird anchored the innings with a score of 86 from 116 balls. Northern player/coach Harry Darkins finished the innings off well with an unbeaten 49.

Maungakaramea bowler Mark Andrianatos was the only one of the home side to see any success with the ball, taking all three of Northern's wickets for 38 runs off his 10 overs.

In reply, the hosts put on an impressive 56 runs for the first wicket between Tom Lovegrove and Bert Horner before the latter was dismissed after nine overs. Muangakaramea's batsmen offered little resistance after that, save for a well-made 33 from Mark Southee in the middle order.

Northern bowlers Michael Krige and Bird took wickets at vital times as the pair claimed six scalps between them to see the home side all out for 212 after 42 overs.

Meanwhile, Kaipara Flats continued their unbeaten run this season with a 59-run win over Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central on Saturday at the Bourne Dean Domain, thanks in part to a six-wicket haul from Kaipara bowler Kyran Dill.

Batting first, the home side lost both openers early but recovered through Michael O'Flaherty, who top-scored with 38, and two vital scores of 30 from number eight and nine batsmen, Liam Jones and Josh Cunis, to score 213/9 with two overs remaining.

The visitors were immediately on the back foot in the second innings, losing four wickets inside seven overs for just 17 runs. Dill, who opened the bowling, did most of the damage removing batsmen two through six and saw Onerahi all out for 154.



Saturday, November 16 fixture:

Westech Automotive Maungakaramea v Kaipara Flats at the Maungakaramea Domain (T20, 10.30am start)