Two New Zealand teams have been named ahead of two games against England's best at Whangārei's Cobham Oval next week.

An English side selected from their touring test squad will meet a New Zealand Xl at Cobham Oval in a two-day game on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The match is one of two warm-up fixtures before England take on the Black Caps in the first of two tests starting November 21 in Tauranga.

A New Zealand A team, which features nine current Black Caps, captained by Wellington Firebirds wicket-keeper Tom Blundell, will then play England in a three-day game at the same venue.

Selector Gavin Larsen confirmed the warm-up game would carry official first class status and he expected a high standard of play.

"It's certainly a star-studded fixture and should prove a great spectacle for the Northland locals," Larsen said.

"For our boys, it will be a great opportunity to test themselves against some of the very best players in the world.

"We're really excited by the squad we've been able to assemble and believe with the mix of talent and experience they will compete with the English."



New Zealand XI v England, November 12-13, Cobham Oval

Leo Carter - Canterbury (c), Finn Allen - Auckland Aces, Jakob Bhula - Wellington Firebirds, Jack Boyle – Canterbury, Max Chu - Otago Volts (wk), Jake Gibson – Northern Districts, Scott Johnston - Northern Districts, Ben Lister - Auckland Aces, Ken McClure - Canterbury, Sandeep Patel - Northern Districts, Henry Shipley - Canterbury, Theo van Woerkom - Canterbury.

New Zealand A v England, November 15-17, Cobham Oval

Tom Blundell - Wellington Firebirds (c) (wk), Kyle Jamieson - Auckland Aces, Scott Kuggeleijn - Northern Districts, Daryl Mitchell - Northern Districts, Jimmy Neesham - Wellington Firebirds, Ajaz Patel - Central Stags, Glenn Phillips - Auckland Aces, Rachin Ravindra - Wellington Firebirds, Hamish Rutherford - Otago Volts, Tim Seifert - Northern Districts, Will Somerville - Auckland Aces, Blair Tickner - Central Stags.

England Test Squad:

Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley

Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.