

New Zealand representatives Courtney Williams and Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist took out the top honours at the 28th annual ASB Northland Secondary Schools Sports Awards held in the ASB Stadium last night.

Williams, a Whangārei Girls' High School student, won two golds and a silver medal as a member of the NZ under-17 water ski team which competed in the annual Australasian competition. At this year's national championships, she won gold and silver in the open women's event.

Vette-Blomquist, from Whangarei Boys' High School, was a member of the NZ junior boys' squash team that competed at the World Junior Championships in Malaysia before becoming NZ's under-17 champion.

The WGHS team did what no other Northland squash team had done for about 20 years. Photo / File

The Whangārei Girls' High squash team, who won the 2019 New Zealand Secondary Schools team championship in August, took out the ASB Team of the Year award.

Four athletes were also selected to receive NorthTec Emerging Talent Awards: Kingiteahuahu Tana from Kerikeri High School in karate, Shay Aull from Bream Bay College in Olympic weightlifting, Ty Murray from Kerikeri High School in polocrosse and Sage Going from Kamo High School in water skiing.

Kingiteahuahu Tana, 14, who is competing in Chile, has achieved great success in karate of the last few years. Photo / File

In total, 62 Northland secondary school students throughout the region were named as ASB Code Award winners.

ASB code awards winners:

Leah McRae: Aerobics (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Xavier Mexted: AFL (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Michelle Crawford: Artistic Gymnastics (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Ryan Townsend: Artistic Gymnastics (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Bella Earl: Athletics (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Jordyn Hetaraka: Athletics (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Devon Mills: Basketball (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Te Rina Cameron-Tana: Basketball (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Emily Darroch: BMX (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Carlisa McCarroll: Clay Target Shooting (Tauraroa Area School)

Liam Hardy: Clay Target Shooting (Kamo High School)

Makayla Templeton: Cricket (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Luke Trigg: Cricket (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Gabi Hislop: Football (Kerikeri High School)

Daniel Romer: Football (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Tarrin Rous: Golf (Rodney College)

Luke Trigg: Hockey (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Alysha Donovan: Hockey (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Chay Edwards: Inline Hockey (Kerikeri High School)

Savannah Bodman: Judo (Kamo High School)

D'Artagnan Gould: Karate (Pompallier Catholic College)

Imogen Ear: Karate (Huanui College)

Billy Richards: Karting (Rodney College)

Jayden Edmonds: Ki-o-Rahi (Okaihau College)

Alyssa Williams: Ki-o-Rahi (Okaihau College)

Lily Wilson: Mountain Biking (Kerikeri High School)

Dannielle Dephoff: Netball (Bay of Islands College)

Grace Nikora: Official (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Harrison Syers: Official (Huanui College)

Jayde Van Gelder: Olympic Weightlifting (Bream Bay College)

Tanei More-Thompson: Olympic Weightlifting (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Daniel Meyer: Parasports (Pompallier Catholic College)

Kyla Zielinski: Polocrosse (Kaikohe Christian School)

Jorja Swain: Road Cycling (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Yvette Hendrikse: Rowing (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Tea-Rani Woodman-Tuhoro: Rugby League (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Paea Uilou: Rugby League (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Mia Anderson: Rugby Union (Kerikeri High School)

Jarvarne Porter: Rugby Union (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Jack Honey: Sailing (Kerikeri High School)

Helena Sanderson: Sailing (Kerikeri High School)

Maddison Greatorex: Showjumping (Bream Bay College)

Jacky Edwards: Spearfishing (Kerikeri High School)

Shea Ferguson: Squash (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist: Squash (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Tai Erceg-Gray: Surfing (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Grace Pevats: Surfing (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Nellie Clark: Swimming (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Tyler Jepsen: Swimming (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Takaimaania Ngata-Henare: Table (Tennis Huanui College)

Rebecca Clements: Tennis (Kerikeri High School)

Daniel Hammond: Tennis (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Xavier Mexted: Touch (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Tara-Leigh Turner: Touch (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Pippa Benton: Trampoline & Tumbling (Huanui College)

Amoho Karetai-Mahanga: Beach and Indoor Volleyball (Tikipunga High School)

Terina Hauraki: Beach Volleyball (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Tarquala Whittaker-Stone: Indoor Volleyball (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Kiara Henry: Waka Ama (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Mitchell Williams: Water Skiing (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Courtney Williams: Water Skiing (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Tytan Semenoff: Wood Chopping (Whangārei Boys' High School)