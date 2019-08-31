

'Good in patches' is a dispiriting but deserved reputation Northland's Mitre 10 Cup team are earning themselves this season.

Another performance of potential but also costly errors greeted a packed house at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei yesterday as the hosts lost 43-28 to Hawke's Bay. The visitors ran in seven tries to Northland's three as Hawke's Bay earned a bonus point win to take them to the top of the championship table.

As has been the case for much of their four-game season in 2019, superb play from the Taniwha was separated by a mixture of conceded penalties, poor discipline and shaky defence.

Yesterday's game started with similar scenes to the Taranaki game from the week before when Northland got off to a flier, scoring from a lineout overthrow which lock Temo Mayanavanua fortunately plucked from the air and crashed over the Hawke's Bay line in the third minute.

Northland first five Jack Debreczeni, who continued a string of good performances, made up for failing to convert the try with a penalty goal in the eighth minute to stretch the lead to 8-nil.

But similar to what happened in New Plymouth in the previous round, simple errors and costly penalties saw Hawke's Bay with plenty of field position to score four tries in the first half to captain Ash Dixon, Caleb Makene and two to winger Neria Formai.

Northland stayed in the game through a Jack Straker try in the 22nd minute to keep the score at 22-15 at halftime. The home side's left wing was laid bare with three of the first half's four tries for Hawke's Bay scored down that side.

The visitors weren't at their best but recovered well after conceding the advantage to Northland early in the game. Remaining patient and waiting for their opportunities paid dividends for the Magpies as some slick passing was all it took to ensure a lead at halftime.

Whatever was said in the Northland changing room had an immediate impact as the Taniwha came out roaring at the start of the second half with a try to number eight powerhouse Jaycob Matiu after a barnstorming run from lock Sam Caird got the home side within metres of the line.

A Debreczeni conversion levelled the score at 22-all but with Makene scoring his second, Formai scoring his third and halfback Folau Fakatava scoring his first in the second half, the Magpies win was confirmed.

Two penalties from Debreczeni kept the Taniwha in the hunt with 20 minutes to go and only one point behind, but when it came to closing out the game, Hawke's Bay's unit, which hasn't lost so far this season, proved themselves as real contenders looking towards the back half of the season.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Taniwha captain Sam Nock said it was unfortunate to see the team's goal of a complete performance go unchecked but he thanked the crowd for their support.

"We spoke about putting out an 80-minute performance but we only put in about 20/30 [minutes] if that," he said.

"It's disappointing in patches but a lot to work on. Discipline has been our issue for the past three, four games but on the crowd, they are amazing, they are loyal fans."

Dixon, the Magpies hooker and captain, said there was a lot to work on before they return home for their next game.

"Our attitude wasn't quite right and Northland showed us how to play in that first 20 [minutes] and I was pretty disappointed how we just lagged through there, but full credit to Northland they bought their game tonight."

Hawke's Bay 43 (Neria Fomai 3, Caleb Makene 2, Ash Dixon, Folau Fakatava tries; Danny Toala 4 con) beat Northland 28 (Temo Mayanavanua, Jack Straker, Jaycob Matiu tries; Jack Debreczeni 2 con, 3 pen) HT: 22-15.