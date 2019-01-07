Holidaymakers boosted the crowd at the Interislander Summer Festival at the picturesque seaside Ruakaka Racecourse on Saturday.

It was the 10th year the Whangārei Racing Club has hosted the event, which is held at various racing venues around the country over the holiday period. The Interislander Summer Festival caters to fans of the old-fashioned, country style picnic meeting as well as bigger, higher glamour race events.

The day featured games for children and fun for all. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along.

Looking relaxed on a day at the gee-gees are, from left, Laurel, Sean and David McCullough.
Danny Woodcock from Maungakaramea, and friends took some shade with them.
Locals Lindsay Dry and Roy Rogers study the form on paper.
Macey, left, and Raewyn Going make a donation to Ruakaka Surf Lifesaving Club members Conor Swords and Rose Linton.
Seven-year-old Zara Lunjevich, who lives in Dubai, had a strong finish in her sack race.
Casey Wilson (left) who is visiting from Christchurch, with Daniel Fitzwater and Mike Hodgson, both from Whangārei.
Jockey Cameron Lammas had a successful day, pictured here bringing Red Dynamo back to the scales after winning race 4.
