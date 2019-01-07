On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Holidaymakers boosted the crowd at the Interislander Summer Festival at the picturesque seaside Ruakaka Racecourse on Saturday.
It was the 10th year the Whangārei Racing Club has hosted the event, which is held at various racing venues around the country over the holiday period. The Interislander Summer Festival caters to fans of the old-fashioned, country style picnic meeting as well as bigger, higher glamour race events.
The day featured games for children and fun for all. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along.