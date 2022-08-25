The car ploughed into this tree down a bank off Tutukākā Block Road. Photo / Tania Whyte

One person has died in an overnight crash that unfolded near a small intersection along the Tutukākā Coast.

Police reported the person died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Tutukākā Block Rd around 8pm yesterday.

The Advocate understands a 19-year-old man was killed when the Toyota Starlet went over a roadside drop near the Pacific Ridge and Taonga Lane intersection.

There were two other occupants in the car at the time, with the man reportedly riding in the backseat.

Skid marks can be seen stretching along the gravel skirting for around 10m before the car collided with a kānuka tree below the bank.

The Advocate spoke to people in the area who said the motorists were Tutukākā locals known in the community for driving at night.

Two friends of the group in the last night's crash said their mates had told them they were going for a drive despite the wet conditions.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended and diversions were in place while they examined the scene following the fatality.

No further information has been provided by police or other emergency services at this stage.