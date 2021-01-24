Yacht stuck under car ferry after collision near Ōpua

The collision, in the busy Veronica Channel between Ōpua and Ōkiato, left the yacht jammed under the car ferry's ramp. Photo / supplied

An investigation is under way to find out how a car ferry and a yacht collided head-on in the Bay of Islands.

Witnesses said the ferry sounded its horn repeatedly before the collision, which occurred about 6.15pm on Saturday in the Veronica Channel between Ōpua and Ōkiato.

The yacht ended up wedged under the Fullers GreatSights ferry's ramp with the top of its mast snapped off. It remained afloat and no one was injured.

The yacht was moored today at Bay of Islands Marina awaiting inspection by Maritime NZ officials, who are leading the investigation because a commercial vessel was involved.

Fullers GreatSights general manager Sam Peate said a review of the incident was under way but initial indications showed the ferry Arawhiti had right of way and ''took all possible attempts to avoid the contact''.

The ferry was out of service on Sunday but that was due to mechanical issues unrelated to the collision. The only damage to the ferry was some paint scratches, Peate said.

The ferry versus yacht collision as seen from the hill above Ōkiato. Photo / Di West

Nearby resident Cherrie Ellis said the ferry sounded its horn about six times.

''We heard the horn ... then there was a hell of a bang. It echoed right around the neighbourhood — we're up the hill from it on the Russell side. Then all we heard was this guy yelling.''

The two vessels were stuck for some time. Once the yacht was prised out from under the ferry ramp it returned to Ōpua with the ferry following closely behind.

''It would have done a lot more damage to the yacht. I was really surprised to see it floating and not sunk.''

The ferry had been travelling from Ōkiato to Ōpua while the yacht had just left Ōpua and was heading towards Paihia, she said.

Cynthia Goss of Ōpua had been watching the Prada Cup on TV when she heard the ferry honking so went on to her deck to see what was happening.

''I saw this yacht heading out to sea and the ferry coming into Ōpua. I thought, 'That's weird, why isn't the yacht diverting?' Next thing the yacht ran into the ferry and the top of the mast snapped off. The ferry had almost stopped when they collided. It had everyone in the neighbourhood scratching their heads.''

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said because Maritime NZ was carrying out an investigation, and because he had received varying accounts of the incident, he couldn't comment on who was supposed to give way.

''The general give-way rule in a crossing situation is that the vessel which has the other on the starboard side has to give way.''

The other general rule is that power gives way to sail but both vessels were under power at the time.

There were about three vehicles on the ferry. It is not known how many people were on the yacht.

A spokesman for Maritime NZ said preliminary interviews had been carried out with the master of the yacht and the ferry skipper. The incident had been reported as required.

The last incident involving Arawhiti occurred in August 2020 when one of its ramps fell off in mid-channel. It took two weeks to recover from the sea floor.