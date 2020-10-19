World's largest sailing cats return to Whangārei

Mouse Trap arriving in Whangārei Harbour on Sunday evening with fenders placed, ready for docking. Photo / Jodi Bryant

By Jodi Bryant

One of the world's largest sailing catamarans has arrived in Whangārei Harbour to undergo a major refit.

Mouse Trap, a 34m superyacht, has returned to Oceania Marine Refit Services for the second time in a year to undergo three months of maintenance, a full paint job and new teak decks.

Built in 2012, Mouse Trap, which sleeps eight and with a crew of six, has been based in the South Pacific for the last three years and has returned to Whangārei for servicing, Oceania Marine Refit Services client liaison and marketing manager Jim Loynes said.

"She's been going between there and us for around three years. We looked after them last time so the plan was always that they would return."

He said Mouse Trap had been "one of the lucky ones" - one of six, he believes, to be let into the country with a border exemption for refit work.

The process involved Covid-testing before departure, two weeks' quarantine carried out both during the voyage and upon arrival, followed by another test before both crew and vessel left the dock.

Mouse Trap reaches speeds of up to 12 knots.

The luxury vessel, which reaches a top speed of 12 knots, boasts a dining area with a 360-degree view over the ocean, an entertainment and relaxation area, a spa pool and sun loungers. An additional exterior salon has a sun lounge and bar.

Mouse Trap is one of two of the world's largest cruising catamarans to return to Oceania Marine Refit Services within a year. Douce France – which is 42m and currently in French Polynesia, is set to return as well.

One of the most famous sailing yachts in the world, Douce France is secretly known as "the gentle giant" and said to also be one of the most prestigious offerings in the luxury-crewed yacht charter market today.

It has a unique 250-bottle wine cellar, with a selection of the world's most famous wines on board.

Last month two luxury vessels left Port Nikau after being worked on in Whangārei.

They were Odyssey, belonging to New Zealand's richest man, Graeme Hart, and Imagine, an (approximate) 44m luxury performance/cruising yacht.

Odyssey had been undergoing a refit - its second maintenance visit to Whangārei in the past year, while it is believed Imagine had the mast removed before heading to Auckland for maintenance and returning to Whangārei to have the mast refitted.

Whangārei's growing marine industry has increasingly been attracting luxurious yachts, with the impressive line-up visible at Port Nikau from across the harbour at Onerahi.