Northland news in brief: Love Tennis events and Coastal Classic on again

Raewyn Heywood, from Tennis Northland, said the Love Tennis events across Northland this weekend are great for people to learn more about the sport, whether they are serious or fun players.

Tennis open dayxxxx

If you love tennis, or just want to have a bit of a hit,

tennis clubs all over the country, including seven in Northland, are throwing upon their doors this weekend to welcome new or lapsed people to the sport.

Love Tennis gives clubs the chance to show themselves off and what they offer – from social nights to kids' lessons, cardio to interclub, coaching to court hire.

Love Tennis is on today and tomorrow from 1pm to 4pm at the Kerikeri, Mairtown, Kaitaia, Ngunguru, Onerahi, Waipū and Kamo clubs.

Raewyn Heywood, from Tennis Northland, said they are free days and everyone is welcome: families, adults old or young can roll up to one of the clubs to have a try at tennis or just for a bit of cardio fun.

Dancing joy

Northland's dancing queens will be out in force next month when an Abba tribute act performs two shows in the region.

Producers of the hugely popular tribute Dancing Queen: The ABBA Show have

confirmed that their New Zealand national tour will go ahead as planned this November and December.

The tour was booked in December

but when pandemic restrictions took over the globe in March, promoters Showtime Australia knew it would take a lot of hard work to keep the show on the road.

Dancing Queen: The ABBA Show will perform at Kerikeri's Turner Centre on November 19 - with tickets available at iTicket.co.nz - and at Forum North, in Whangārei, on November 20, with tickets available at Ticketek.co.nz.

The Classic is on

With less than two weeks to go, the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club (NZMYC) has announced that the race is officially on for the 38th PIC Coastal Classic Yacht Race from Auckland to Russell in the Bay of Islands. Organisers are encouraged by the strong entry numbers: with official entries yet to close, more than 165 teams are expected.

Starting near Devonport Wharf at 9.30 am on October 23, the 119 nautical mile challenge is again expected to draw well-seasoned yachties and beginner sailors alike for a long weekend that's become much more than a yacht race.

Signalling the start of the summer boating season since 1982, the PIC Coastal Classic is regarded as one of the most important on New Zealand's sailing calendar.

For more info go to www.coastalclassic.co.nz.

No to hot dogs

SPCA is getting more reports up and down the country about dogs being left in hot cars, as spring temperatures start to heat up.

The issue is usually worst in summer, but with temperatures in some parts of the country already reaching highs of 28C, SPCA is urging dog owners to be extra vigilant.

CEO Andrea Midgen said the inside of cars can heat up very quickly and dogs can suffer irreparable brain damage and even death.

"A dark-coloured car, parked in full sun on a 22C day can reach an internal temperature of 40C after just 10 minutes," she said.

Welcome to the show

Everyone will be welcome at this year's Waimamaku Artisans' Fair, at the Waimamaku Village Hall on Sunday, October 25. The attractions will include art, craft, produce, food, plants, pottery, weaving and massage, but patrons will need cash - there will be no eftpos. Anyone who would like information, including setting up a stall, contact Ngaire on phone, text or WhatsApp at 021 0250-9062, or email waimamakuartisans@gmail.com.

Two new cases at the border

Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported from managed isolation in New Zealand yesterday. No new cases were reported in the community.

Both cases reported yesterday arrived from India on September 26. The people have been in managed isolation and have returned a positive test result from their routine test around day 12. They have now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1510.