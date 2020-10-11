Work progressing on three Northland state highway roundabouts

Work is progressing on the Waipapa roundabout, on SH10, above, with roadworks open on a temporary basis until the roundabout is finished in December.

Work on three roundabouts on Northland's state highway network are progressing well with one at Waipapa now open to traffic, but in temporary form.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it is making good progress on the three roundabout projects in Northland.

The roundabout on State Highway 10 in Waipapa is now open to traffic in temporary form, with the permanent solution expected to be finished in December.

"There's still some work to go, but the roundabout is open to traffic and functioning as it will when completed, so it's a win-win situation for Waipapa motorists as they get to experience early the benefits the roundabout will bring to their town," Waka Kotahi senior manager project delivery Andrew Thackwray said.

There's a 50km/h speed limit through the roundabout work area.

"The roundabout will make it safer for traffic to make turns across the state highway and reduce peak time congestion and queuing on SH10. It will also help to slow state highway traffic through the Waipapa town centre and, along with improved cycling and pedestrian facilities, make the area safer and more accessible."

The permanent roundabout will be formed with kerbstone during asphalt works due to start later this month. There will also be night works to seal SH10 and there will be stop/go traffic management during the work.

"The project is going really well, with the roundabout and approaches on track for completion as scheduled by December," Thackwray said.

The rest of the project, including the Maritime Lane extension and link with Klinac Lane and landscaping, is due to be completed by April next year.

Motorists will also find new surfaces to drive on at Puketona Junction at the intersection of SH10/11. Traffic is now being diverted on to two sealed temporary roads that skirt around the area where the roundabout will be constructed, and a temporary speed limit of 50km/h is in place.

At Kawakawa, there's also a new alignment in place where a new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of SH1 and SH11.

The alignment heading into Kawakawa has been moved toward the park to provide a safe working space. Earthworks are under way on the hillside by the road with new stormwater pipes and retaining wall to be installed.

Construction on the roundabout itself will start in early November, with the project due to be finished next June, with planting and finishing details from April.

"Waka Kotahi urges motorists to drive with care through all three construction sites. Keep to the temporary speed limits, drive to the conditions and be patient and understanding of the work under way. The safety of our road crews is a priority and we want everyone to get home safely each night," Thackwray said.