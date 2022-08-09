A beaming Chris Logie putting up the Women's RWC flags in the Northland Events Centre car park. Photo / Tania Whyte Photo / Tania Whyte

A beaming Chris Logie putting up the Women's RWC flags in the Northland Events Centre car park. Photo / Tania Whyte Photo / Tania Whyte

Women's Rugby World Cup fever is gripping Whangārei with the tournament's street flags going up around town just two months out from the global showpiece.

The Northland Events Centre in Whangārei is hosting three triple-header round-robin match days on October 9, 15 and 22 and a double-header quarter-final on October 29, which New Zealand will play in should they reach that far.

Street flags for the Women's RWC went up in the stadium car park and around the city yesterday and a series of events are being planned as the tournament draws near.

"There will be some exciting activations happening around the district over the next couple of months in the lead-up to the tournament, including some great opportunities for businesses to get involved," Northland Events Centre events and marketing manager Rachel O'Gorman said.

The first match day in Whangārei will see USA v Italy, Japan v Canada and Wales v Scotland.

Auckland is the other host city for the Women's RWC— the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere and New Zealand will defend the title at home.

O'Gorman said the tournament would be a world-class festival of rugby and music, celebrate wāhine toa on and off the field and provide unforgettable moments for fans.

"A showcase of Māori and Pasifika culture will entertain fans in between matches, with delicious food, performances and an exciting line-up of local talent to complement the on-field action."

State-of-the-art floodlights were installed at the Northland Events Centre last year under a $3.3 million upgrade ahead of the 2021 NPC competition and the Women's RWC.

The new lights and towers are bright enough for high-definition television recording and broadcasting of domestic and international games.

The towers are 10m to 15m taller so the lights shine on the field rather than across it, which is better for broadcasting and residents nearby as it reduces light spill.

Tickets are available from rugbyworldcup.com/2021 and the Whangārei i-Site from $5 for children and $10 for adults.

For the full match schedule, go to www.rugbyworldcup.com/2021/matches