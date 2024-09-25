“Then they get the boat and the husbands drives it, maintains it and she just ‘tags along’ most of the time,” she said.

“We want to create that safe space for women to learn, ask the ‘dumb’ question and gain self-confidence in areas which are too heavily male-dominated.”

Zitzelsberger said her aim is to see women with enough knowledge to buy their own boats and enough confidence to take the boat out by themselves.

The Northland courses will be run by Shanel Honoré, who has a wide range of qualifications including a marine science degree, entry-level skipper’s certificate, PADI Open Water Scuba Instructors Certificate and is one of New Zealand’s first PADI professional mermaid instructors.

She is passionate about running the Wild Chix courses after constantly being questioned on the water because she is a woman, she said.

Wild Chix course facilitator Shanel Honoré says the boating courses are run without judgment or insinuation that women are less than capable.

“Wild Chix is something that is by women for women, without the judgment, without the insinuation that we are less than capable, without the fear that we will be told we did it wrong and to get back in our places.”

The courses include boat terminology, safety, navigation, weather, boat preparation, basic boat handling and communication, promising a fun night out as well as offering plenty of knowledge.

Meanwhile, experienced sailor Helen Shrewsbury has also observed women “tagging along” but said this can be risky in an off-shore sailing expedition.

Women becoming an expert, rather than just relying on their partner, can mitigate the risk if something happens to their partner, she said.

Helen Shrewsbury has been sailing all her life but believes women need encouragement to become off-shore sailors.

Fresh from a four-year voyage from the UK, Shrewsbury will be leading a networking session for all women interested in sailing - including those new to sailing, those dreaming of off-shore adventures, those curious to learn and those who have stories or advice to share.

While in her marriage she was been the one with more sailing experience, Shrewsbury said many women need a bit of extra encouragement to break out of their comfort zone and go on a sailing adventure.

“Women often find it hard to cut the ties,” she said.

“When you do take that leap, the sailing community is so inclusive and open to friendship and knowledge-sharing, there’s never a time that you feel lonely or isolated.”

The Women Who Sail event will also be a chance to share advice and concerns, Shrewsbury said.

“It [off-shore sailing] is not all rainbows and unicorns - it is quite tough and I think it’s important to talk about that too.”

Women Who Sail is one of a number of Tales from the Sea run as part of the Whangārei Maritime Festival. It will be held at the Hundertwasser Art Centre from 4pm on Saturday, October 12.

