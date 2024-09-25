The Northland courses will be run by Shanel Honoré, who has a wide range of qualifications including a marine science degree, entry-level skipper’s certificate, PADI Open Water Scuba Instructors Certificate and is one of New Zealand’s first PADI professional mermaid instructors.
She is passionate about running the Wild Chix courses after constantly being questioned on the water because she is a woman, she said.
“Wild Chix is something that is by women for women, without the judgment, without the insinuation that we are less than capable, without the fear that we will be told we did it wrong and to get back in our places.”
The courses include boat terminology, safety, navigation, weather, boat preparation, basic boat handling and communication, promising a fun night out as well as offering plenty of knowledge.
Meanwhile, experienced sailor Helen Shrewsbury has also observed women “tagging along” but said this can be risky in an off-shore sailing expedition.
Women becoming an expert, rather than just relying on their partner, can mitigate the risk if something happens to their partner, she said.
Fresh from a four-year voyage from the UK, Shrewsbury will be leading a networking session for all women interested in sailing - including those new to sailing, those dreaming of off-shore adventures, those curious to learn and those who have stories or advice to share.
While in her marriage she was been the one with more sailing experience, Shrewsbury said many women need a bit of extra encouragement to break out of their comfort zone and go on a sailing adventure.
“Women often find it hard to cut the ties,” she said.