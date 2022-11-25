Boaties in Northland are reminded of their obligations ahead of the busy summer season. Photo / Supplied

Northland boaties are being reminded of their safety obligations ahead of the busy summer season, including the importance of wearing lifejackets and checking gear before venturing out to sea.

Maritime New Zealand along with the Northland regional harbourmaster’s team and Drowning Prevention Auckland will be at the Mangawhai Heads’ boat ramp this morning to campaign for safer boating.

They will talk to recreational boaties about keeping themselves and their whanau safe as well as being out on the water patrolling on the harbourmaster’s vessel from 10am to 3.30pm.

The Northland harbourmaster’s display trailer and safer boating information will be on site along with giveaways including cellphone bags, boat stickers, radio and safety booklets, and dry bags.

Jason Lunjevich, Maritime NZ operations’ manager for the Far North, said: “This season we are wanting everyone who goes out to wear a properly fitted lifejacket, have two forms of communication and to know the forecast”.

Experienced maritime officers would be at the boat ramp to answer safety or boating questions.

“Whilst we are there to provide advice and engage with recreational boaties we will also be monitoring the speed of vessels around Mangawhai and ensuring everyone is wearing a life jacket out on the water.

“Vessels should not be exceeding 5 knots within 200 metres of the shore or a vessel displaying a dive flag or within 50 metres of other vessels and swimmers.

“In Northland, in most cases, it is mandatory to wear life jackets on vessels under 6 metres (in length) which is the majority of most recreational boaties we tend to engage with.”

Boat skippers, he said, were responsible for their passengers.

Maritime NZ has also joined forces with the NZ Search and Rescue Council and Safer Boating Forum to commission Consumer NZ to conduct rigorous, independent reviews of lifejackets and beacons for people taking to the water and the bush.

It has also interviewed a number of people whose lives were saved because of the vital safety equipment.

“Those product reviews are now available online and it should be essential reading for anyone looking to use a paddleboard, kayak, jetski, powerboat and other craft this summer,” Maritime NZ’s harm prevention lead Victoria Slade said.

Consumer’s test team assessed how easy and convenient each lifejacket was to put on, securely fasten and wear.

They looked at buoyancy ratings and body styles, as well as permanent safety features such as whistles, reflective elements, high-visibility colours, and lights. Each lifejacket was also checked for attachment points for an emergency beacon, and pockets for storing equipment, food and water.

The reviews covered how easily and quickly inflatable lifejackets could be inflated, and whether they had any protection from accidental inflation. Consideration was given to the added difficulty of inflating the lifejackets and accessing features in cold and choppy waters.



