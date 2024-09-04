Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Bay of Islands Sailing Week gearing up, a smarty pants guide to everything

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
6 mins to read
Rehab, contesting Bay of Islands Sailing Week 2024. She was placed 10th overall. Photo/Lissa Photography

Rehab, contesting Bay of Islands Sailing Week 2024. She was placed 10th overall. Photo/Lissa Photography

Bay of Islands Sailing Week gearing up

Planning is under way for the Bay of Islands Sailing Week which is managed from the Opua Cruising Club from January 20-24 2025.

It’s one of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate