“Last Monday, we had a fire at Kāeo that narrowly missed people’s homes when it accelerated up a scrubby hill from the beach. That took three helicopters and five trucks to contain.

“On Thursday, we had another burn pile get out of control, which needed a helicopter and four crews to contain.

“If it had been windy [on] those days as well as hot and dry, we could have seen much larger wildfires. That’s what we’re concerned about with these conditions over the next few days.

“We are monitoring the weather conditions closely in Te Tai Tokerau, as the forecast is for a dry, windy summer.

“There are already very high temperatures and low humidity, which makes it really easy for fires to get started and creates a lot of dry vegetation that burns fast,” Henwood said.

“Windy conditions are a clear signal not to light a fire and to check old fire sites to make sure they are not reigniting.

“The last thing we want to see is our whenua burning this summer.”

Fire and Emergency has issued similar warnings for other regions, tightening restrictions in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, likely to be quickly followed by Northland, Wairarapa, Canterbury, and Mid-South Canterbury.

Wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said: “The fires in Canterbury and Otago over the last couple of days paint a grim picture of what we will see in the drier parts of the country if people don’t take care with fires or spark-making activity”.

The Bridge Hill fire began on Thursday. Photo: Supplied / Fire and Emergency



