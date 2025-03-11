‘Win for transparency’: Emergency Whangārei fluoridation meeting canned

Whangārei District Council has put off any likely decision about whether to change tack on its fluoridation refusal after the mayor failed in his bid to take the debate behind closed doors.
In another twist in the council’s ongoing fluoridation refusal, the council today decided in a narrow 7:6 majority vote special emergency meeting not to go into a public-excluded debate about fluoridation.
The short-notice meeting, with a public excluded agenda, was then canned.
Instead, the council has set a new extraordinary meeting date for Monday, allowing three days’ notification with fluoridation on the agenda.
Some politicians are expecting this meeting to be a public meeting, but Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo would not confirm whether that would be the case.
WDC must fluoridate its water by March 28 after a directive to do so from the Director General of Health.
Failing to do so could see councillors risk jail if charged with not putting fluoridation into council drinking water for 80,000 people.
Whangārei ratepayers face a rates increase as the council looks at $5 million in extra costs and charges if it doesn’t fluoridate.
Cocurullo said after the meeting that discussing legally privileged information in private was a normal part of council process.
WDC on Friday said the Tuesday meeting’s purpose was for the council to consider legally privileged information about the council’s position on drinking water supply fluoridation.
Council lawyers applied to the High Court for a date to hear a council application for “urgent interim relief” so the council can delay its hands-on preparations for full fluoridation by the late March deadline.