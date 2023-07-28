Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

When are Northland’s petrol prices most expensive

Karina Cooper
By
3 mins to read
Friday is the busiest day at the pumps for many Northland service stations but is it the day to fill your tank? Photo / NZME

Friday is the busiest day at the pumps for many Northland service stations but is it the day to fill your tank? Photo / NZME

The return of fuel tax sent petrol prices up at a time when many Kiwis are struggling to afford the daily cost of living.

Not only does fuel cost up to 29 cents but Whangārei motorists are paying some of the highest prices nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate