The return of fuel tax sent petrol prices up at a time when many Kiwis are struggling to afford the daily cost of living.

Not only does fuel cost up to 29 cents more than before July 1 but Whangārei motorists are paying some of the highest prices nationwide.

Fuel prices in Whangārei are up to 40 cents a litre more expensive than in other parts of the country - even petrol stations further north are cheaper.

So now, many motorists are having to be savvy around the pump which should include knowing the best day to fill up the tank.

A number of petrol stations around the region say Friday is their busiest day as motorists fill up after work and get the chore out of the way ahead of the weekend.

But is that the best bang for their buck? Especially given the average petrol price nationally for 91 was, as of Thursday, $2.69 per litre and $1.94 for diesel.

Petrol companies say fuel prices are set by a number of factors that include product cost, exchange rates, transportation, retailing costs and local market competition.

Sam Steel, managing director for fuel card company Fleetcor, said picking the day of the week when petrol was the least expensive was difficult.

“However, on average for 2023 and across all fuel types, it’s clear that weekends and public holidays are more expensive than weekdays ...”

So drivers are generally better off filling up during the week and ahead of public holidays, Steel said.

Motorists can log into the PriceWatch website to see what the current costs of fuel types are at different locations. The data is a minimum of 24 hours old and is sourced from fuel purchase transactions processed by CardLink.

Steel said this ability put consumers and businesses back in control of their fuel spend regardless of the weekday.

AA fuel analyst Terry Collins said most oil companies offer mid-week specials on their loyalty cards.

He nodded to BP and Z Energy who do 10c Wednesdays where motorists can save 10c per litre of fuel when they fill up that day as opposed to the usual 6c discount.

In addition, Collins said Waitomo and Gull do one-offs midweek. Gull’s monthly discount days often create a buzz as they offer up to 15c off all fuel types across their network.

The Commerce Commission’s quarterly report which contains a deeper analysis of fuel prices in different regions is due in September and is expected to create a better understanding of Whangārei’s fuel prices.